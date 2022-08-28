Mega-Sena accumulates and can pay R$ 42 million Wednesday (31) – 08/27/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal held on Saturday night (27) the draw for the Mega-Sena 2514 contest, which would pay R$ 18,299,282.72 for those who hit the six dozen of the main prize.

However, there was no winning bet and the value accumulated for the next contest (2515), on Wednesday (31), which could pay R$ 42 million.

The numbers drawn at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, were: 05 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 45 – 52.

According to Caixa, 52 bets hit five dozen and will take BRL 59,901.15. Another 4,477 bets hit four tens and will win BRL 993.92 each.

BETS

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

The probability of success for those who make a six-number bet (worth R$ 4.50) on the Mega-Sena is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).