Mel Maia poses with very low panties and shows off a pestle waist: “Body of dreams”

Actress Mel Maia poses only with a blouse and bikini panties and her body steals the show; check out

The actress Mayan honey appeared this Saturday (27) wearing a look beyond daring.

With just a hat, colorful blouse and bikini panties, the 18-year-old famous posed in the middle of nature and showed off her dry belly and pestle waist.

“It’s not TBT day, but that’s how I wanted to be… renewing energy“, she wrote in the caption.

Followers applauded the star’s beauty and fitness in the comments. “dream body“, wrote one. Another got excited and launched a combo of praise: “Beautiful, wonderful, little doll, I love you“. Check out:

got annoyed

The actress Mayan honeyvented on a social network when asked about the work she has done throughout her life.

Success on the web, many are unaware of the long list of works she has participated in. Directly, she stated that she is not just a “TikTok dancer”.

“I see a lot of people commenting in the videos: ‘What does this girl do? Has she done a movie, has she done a soap opera? Where do you know her from? I know her from somewhere’. And some people respond: ‘No, she’s just a dancer of TikTok'”. Guys, I’m an actress and I’m going to show all the work I’ve done on TV and in the movies and recommend good movies, series and soap operas”, said the actress who recently turned 19.