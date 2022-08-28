Ministry of Agriculture closes three juice factories in Santa Catarina

A tax action by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply resulted in the closing of four juice factories, one in São Paulo and three in Santa Catarina. In all, 46,000 kilos of concentrated juices and 78,000 liters of whole orange juice were seized.

The action was carried out by federal agricultural tax auditors from the inspection service for products of plant origin and continue the national program to combat fraud in products of plant origin, carrying out periodic sampling of elaborated products exposed to sale directly to the consumer, as well as the destined as raw material for the elaboration of products in other industries.

irregularities

The irregularities pointed out in the operation include the adulteration of the drinks made, substituting part of the raw material for other sources exogenous to the fruit. In addition, in one of the factories, the presence of food additives of the conservative class was also found in the drinks, and the product labeling highlighted the absence of additives.

In another, the use of food additives of the sweeteners class was verified, substances that have a sweetening power greater than that of common sugar, prohibited in juices.

Of the four factories, three have already responded to recent lawsuits for the practice of adulteration of elaborated beverages, with the continuity of the practice being verified, characterizing the recurrence.

Once the frauds are confirmed, the establishments will be fined for adulteration of beverages, according to the law. In addition to making the products unusable, a fine of up to BRL 117,051 per fraudulent lot is imposed as a sanction.

Products

The seized products are prohibited from being marketed until new analysis reports are issued.

To resume activities, companies need to implement a control system to guarantee the quality and identity of the products produced, as well as the traceability of each batch produced, reconciling with the raw materials and inputs used.

