Miss England Finalist Becomes First No Makeup Contest | Pop & Art

A Miss England finalist has become the first contestant in the history of the pageant, held since 1928, to compete without makeup. Melisa Raouf, 20, passed through the semifinals last Monday (22) and will play in the final scheduled for October.
“It means a lot to me as I feel that a lot of girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” Raouf told Britain’s Independent newspaper.
“If someone is happy in their own skin, we shouldn’t be forced to cover our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes each individual unique,” he continued.
Melisa is a student of political science and lives in Battersea, a district in south London. She said she started wearing makeup when she was younger, but that she wasn’t comfortable in her own skin.
“I never felt like I met the standards of beauty. I recently accepted that I’m beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete without makeup,” she said.
In 2019, Miss England began asking for photos in which women appear without makeup to define who would participate in the contest. But event organizer Angie Beasley said no one before Raouf had performed makeup-free at the contest.
“It’s a very brave thing to do when everyone else is wearing makeup, but it’s sending an important message to young women,” Beasley told CNN.
Melisa Raouf, Miss England finalist, was the first to perform without makeup at the pageant — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Miss England