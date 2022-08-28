Moa plays a hero and gets into the biggest robbery in Cara e Courage | come around

Come understand this story
He accompanies Danilo (Ricardo Pereira), Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) on a mission to deliver the secret formula and rescue Rebeca (Mariana Santos) from the hands of criminals.
In the tense moment of delivery, Moa has a “genius” idea.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) talks to Pat (Paolla Oliveira) about his idea of surrendering criminals, but she discourages him — Photo: TV Globo
“Look at them! We beat these guys in the arm,” he says to Pat, who doesn’t encourage him. But Moa decides to give it a try and… it fails.
He is captured and, like Rebeca, becomes a hostage.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 29 to September 03
Danilo and Rebeca despair asking Pat to deliver the formula soon. Italo is convinced that there is no chance of an agreement and asks the stuntwoman to give the criminals the material.
“We have no way out. It’s their lives according to the formula that is in that folder”, says the former security guard.
Pat does so and demands that the hostages be released, however, Moa and Rebeca remain dominated. Only when the leader checks that everything is ok, does he authorize the release.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) runs into the arms of Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo
Rebeca runs into Danilo’s arms and Pat goes to see Moa. Behold, George, the gang leader, gives a message to the businessman, which makes Danilo’s life very dirty.
“Don’t worry, Danilo, your money will come in as agreed.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) is punched by Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo
Rebeca wants to know what kind of money this is, Danilo doesn’t talk, and Moa gets angry with the realization that Danilo is no good.
“I always told you he was no good. Who told me to dump me to stay with this rogue? Danilo threatened Pat! This guy was never good! I just didn’t know he was going to become a thug!”, shouts the stuntman, being pulled by Pat.
Surprising everyone, Moa punches Danilo. The businessman doesn’t fight back, he just looks at his ex-best friend angrily. Rebeca’s look at her husband is pure distrust.
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 29/8, of Cara e Coragem.
29 Aug
Monday
Rebeca and Moa are released, and the stuntman reveals Danilo’s set-up. Rico and Lou talk about what happened between them. Ítalo warns that he made a copy of the formula and decides to give it to Jonathan and Martha. Regina and Leonardo get married. Moa asks to sleep with Pat. Italo and Anita have fun together. Andrea tells Bob that she doesn’t want to get involved in a relationship. Martha invites Dagmar to live in the family mansion. Regina and Leonardo discover that the buyers got the formula. Jessica tells Duarte to tell Andréa the truth. Pat and Moa deliver the formula to Martha and Jonathan. Luana remembers a conversation Clarice had with her.
