Monique Medeiros’ mother and cousin are robbed in front of a prison in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The mother, Rosângela, and a cousin of Monique Medeiros were robbed this Saturday (27) in front of the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio.

They were waiting for the release of Henry Borel’s mother inside a car, when a man passed by and took the cell phone from Monique’s cousin and fled on a bicycle.

The two women went to a police station to file a complaint about the theft, and then returned to the front of the prison to continue awaiting the release of their relative.

Henry’s mother had prison revoked

Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), revoked the preventive detention and granted freedom to Monique Medeiros on Friday (26).

The request was made through a habeas corpus by the defense, which was not analyzed, but granted ex officio – which in judicial jargon means that it was granted by the minister’s own initiative.

“(…) I am not aware of the present habeas corpus, but I grant the ex officio order to revoke the patient’s preventive detention, ensuring the right to respond to the process in freedom, without prejudice to a new enactment of a precautionary measure of a personal nature based on contemporary reasons”, the minister wrote in his decision.

1 of 1 Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel: prison revoked — Photo: Jose Lucena/Estadão Content Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel: prison revoked — Photo: Jose Lucena/Estadão Content

the minister João Otávio de Noronha understood that the justifications given by the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio to suspend the house arrest of Monique Medeiros – granted by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro – were not properly substantiated and counter-argued.

He understood that the analysis of the habeas corpus proposed by Monique’s defense would not fit, but that the STJ would be liable to make an ex officio correction of the illegal embarrassment.

The minister’s decision must be published on Monday (29)but Monique Medeiros’ defense has already been notified of the decision and has already officiated at the Rio de Janeiro City Council for the release of her client.

“As we have already been notified of the decision, now we will just wait for the communication from the Chamber of Justice so that she can leave. We are very happy with the decision and because a situation of injustice was repaired against her”, lawyer Hugo Novais, who signs the defense that Monique with the lawyer Thiago Minagé.

Monique Medeiros is being held at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, in a separate cell from the other inmates to avoid threats.

MP asked the pronunciation of the defendants in the Henry case

O Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro requested the indictment, or going to the popular jury, of the defendants in the Henry Borel case: Monique Medeiros and Jairinho.

The pronunciation is a legal rite that points out sufficient materiality that there was a crime against life and that it must be tried by a popular jury.

Henry case: ‘I am sure of the defendants’ guilt’, says prosecutor