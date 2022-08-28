Mother and daughter die after being hit by a car after asking for help

A 35-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a truck on a stretch of the CE-183, a state highway that connects the cities of Varjota and Cariré, in the northern part of the state, this Saturday morning, 27.

A third person, a man who was driving the car that was with the two victims (involved in a lane departure shortly before), was also injured, but was rescued and taken to a hospital in Varjota. The man’s condition is not yet known.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), Maria Gerlane Barbosa de Mesquita and her daughter Vitória Luma were in a car that left the highway after the driver lost control. The two had emerged unharmed from the first accident.

The woman was with her daughter on the side of the highway, trying to ask for help from anyone passing by, when a first truck driver stopped nearby. A second truck driver passing by at the same moment ended up running over the woman and child.

Maria Gerlane and Vitória Luma died on the spot. The truck driver who hit the truck fled without helping the victims. The man who was in the accident vehicle and accompanied the woman and daughter was taken to a health unit in Varjota, 272 km from Fortaleza.

Also according to the SSPDS, teams from the Urban Traffic and State Road Police Battalion (BPRE) of the PMCE, the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) and the Forensic Expert of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) were called to the incident. .

The case will be investigated by the Varjota Municipal Civil Police Station. The information is from the newspaper O Povo.