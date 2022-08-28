Mourinho reveals conversation with Roma players: “He said he was ashamed to be the coach” | italian football

After the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Roma in Turin last Saturday, for the fourth round of the Serie A, Jose Mourinho was sincere in his assessments at a press conference.
The Portuguese coach detonated the first half of his team and said he celebrated the fact of going to halftime losing by just one goal difference. Vlahovic opened the scoring for Juve with a free-kick.
After the first half I felt ashamed for my boys. In the locker room he said he was ashamed to be their coach.
– Jose Mourinho
José Mourinho during a match between Juventus and Roma for the Serie A – Photo: Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
– I prayed in the first thirty minutes that the first half would end with just one goal behind. Could kill the game multiple times. We were very lucky, it has to be said.
In the second half, Abraham left everything the same for Roma, who occupy the fourth position with the same seven points as Milan, Lazio and Torino, who are above.
Napoli, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday, could take over. Juventus, with five points, are currently in seventh position.
Roma and Juventus were drawn 1-1 – Photo: Getty Images