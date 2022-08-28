Myopia and investments in ADHD drugs – Health

The first time I needed to use glasses, back in the 1980s, it was still relatively common for children to call those who needed corrective lenses four-eyes. As I had little astigmatism, I practically didn’t wear glasses on a daily basis, but in my late teens I developed myopia and had to definitely incorporate them into my life. It was the late 1990s, however, and I don’t remember ever hearing that nickname in my life. Nowadays, I don’t even know if he exists, from so many myopic people who have emerged in recent times.

It is an epidemic. It is estimated that the prevalence of myopia will jump from around a quarter of the population to half of all humans in the next few decades. Partly genetics, partly because we spend so much of our lives looking much closer than would otherwise be natural. The sale of glasses and lenses moves more than US$ 150 billion a year and continues to grow. Smaller and smaller children need them.

And – good news – nobody suspects that there is a lobby by the lens and frames industry to diagnose healthy children as myopic. Ophthalmologists are not accused of inventing problems to make money.

Unfortunately – especially for children – the same thing does not happen when we talk about the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There are those who think that everything is just a collusion between laboratories and doctors. But the truth is that as with visual acuity, the ability to concentrate and control impulses varies across the population. And as with myopia, sometimes these functions are so short that they bring harm. It’s no use trying. It’s no use trying. It needs to be treated.

This is the recommendation everywhere studies are carried out, such as Canada, USA, Europe, Oceania. But not in Brazil. The government concluded that there was not enough evidence to justify spending on ADHD drugs, unlike the rest of the developed world.

Too bad, because there is a consensus in the scientific literature that the use of drugs in these cases has a very favorable cost-benefit ratio. Deprived of access to such treatment, patients are more at risk of repetition, school problems and being involved in accidents, leading to an estimated cost of almost R$ 2 billion per year in Brazil. In addition, treatment with drugs from an early age drastically reduces the risk of these children becoming involved with illicit drugs when they are older.

In other words, it’s not just a question of humanity. Although that argument alone might well suffice.