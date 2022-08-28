Nacional wins with a goal from Suárez and sleeps in the lead of Uruguay | international football

Nacional had the help of Luis Suárez to beat Montevideo City Torque this Saturday and take the provisional lead in the Uruguayan Championship. With a goal from shirt 9, the team made it 3 to 0 away from home.

Fagundez opened the scoring after just eight minutes of play, and Suárez extended it in the 27th minute. It was the second goal of the ex-Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid in six matches in the return to the club that revealed it.

1 of 1 Suárez celebrates Nacional’s goal against Montevideo City Torque — Photo: Sandro Pereyra/Agencia Gamba/Getty Images Suarez celebrates Nacional’s goal against Montevideo City Torque – Photo: Sandro Pereyra/Agencia Gamba/Getty Images

In the second half, Pena was sent off by Torque and made life easier for the visitors, who managed until the end. Suárez was replaced by Gigliotti, who scored and gave final numbers to 44.

Nacional reached 12 points in five rounds in the competition. On Sunday, River Plate-URU, who have the same 12, visit Cerro Largo and can resume the lead. The Uruguayan Championship is disputed by 16 teams, in the consecutive points system.