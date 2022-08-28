NASA’s Unmanned Voyage to the Moon Will Open Space Doors to Humanity

posted on 08/28/2022 06:00



The launch of the SLS is expected on Monday (29/8). If there are failures, retries can occur on September 2nd and 5th. – (credit: AFP)

After half a century of the “giant step for humanity”, the North American Space Agency (NASA) returns to the Moon with an even grander objective than the scientific expedition of 1969, when man stepped on the satellite for the first time. Now, as Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut of the animated Toy Story, would say, the focus of the unmanned mission is “infinity and beyond”. Artemis 1, the inaugural flight of the Space Launch System (SLS), is expected to take place tomorrow, and will serve as a test of the system for the dreamed trip to Mars, in 2030. If the launch fails, NASA can try again on 2 and 5 of September.

Although unmanned, the mission has a special taste for the US agency, which saw China arrive at the satellite, also disputed by SpaceX commercial flights. With a decade of planning, the SLS rocket booster is the most powerful in the world and will launch the Orion spacecraft which, in turn, will go as far as any human-built spacecraft has. For four to six weeks, the vehicle will exceed the lunar limits by 64,000 kilometers.

At a cost of US$ 4.1 billion, Artemis 1 should open the doors to the exploration of Mars, but, before the destination, there will still be manned trips to the Moon, probably in 2024 and 2025. Now, as he explained in a press conference of press Michael Sarafin, mission manager, the important thing is to verify the security of the SLS, to allow the astronauts of Artemis 2 to reach the satellite without major scares. “This is the first flight of a new rocket and a new spacecraft,” Sarafin said. “We’re doing something that’s incredibly difficult to do and has inherent risks.”

Tests

In the interview, NASA’s director of launch tests, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, explained that Orion’s departure will only take place tomorrow if the SLS passes two pre-launch tests. The most critical experiment will check a fix for a leak detected in June during a start-up phase to prepare the rocket’s engines. “If we don’t succeed (testing) we won’t launch,” Blackwell-Thompson said.

But if all goes well, at 8:33 am (Florida local time) Artemis 1 will launch the 98m SLS megarocket and its Orion capsule on a 42-day mission to circle the moon and return to Earth. The system will take off from platform 39B — the same one used by the legendary Apollo 10 mission, as well as its successors Skylab and Apollo-Soyuz. The spacecraft is expected to take about a week to reach lunar orbit. It will stay on the satellite for a month before returning to Earth on October 10th.

While the system’s primary mission is to test security, the Orion spacecraft will also collect samples for future experiments on Earth. “Everything we plan to do on the lunar surface is to explore science. We’re not just going to put up ‘flags and footprints,’ as some people refer to Apollo,” said Cathy Koerner, deputy associate administrator at NASA.

“For all of us who look at the Moon, dreaming of the day when humanity will return to the lunar surface, there is a warning: we are returning. This journey, our journey, begins with Artemis 1”, commented, at the press conference, the chief of NASA, Bill Nelson. “We are embarking on a long-term journey of science and exploration,” said Bhavya Lal, associate administrator at the space agency. “We are learning what we need to know so that we can spend more time on the moon and then prepare to go to Mars and beyond,” he added.





Next flights of the Artemis mission will take humans to the moon and then to the Red Planet, the US agency intends

(photo: Valdo Virgo/CB/Arte)





“Gifts”

Aboard the Orion, very peculiar items will travel. NASA intends to send flags, lego pieces, a piece of the Apollo rocket and the Snoopy doll, among others, to the satellite. In total, there will be 54 kg of “trinkets”, including a moonstone collected in 1969. This is not new: the agency has been sending souvenirs into space for some time. The Voyager probes, for example, included a gold record with several recordings.

Among the Artemis I payload is a USB stick containing the names of everyone who signed up to be included in a campaign run by NASA. More than three million people participated. Scout space badges, the bolt of one of the Apollo 11 engines, as well as bags of seeds will also be taken. The agency did not exactly explain the usefulness of sending the items, but said that the goal is to arouse children’s scientific curiosity.

Orion also takes a dummy dubbed Moonikin Costa to the moon, as well as humanoid torsos covered with sensors to measure the effects of vibration and space radiation on the human body. In addition, 10 small cubesats (mini satellites) will be sent by the system to test new exploration technologies. “We’re pushing the vehicle to its limits, really getting it ready to welcome the crew,” said Michael Sarafin, mission manager.