Nelson Piquet donates BRL 501,000 and becomes Bolsonaro’s biggest campaign donor

(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

With 36 days to go before the elections, former Formula 1 driver and businessman Nelson Piquet has become, so far, the biggest donor in the campaign for the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Taking into account donations made by individuals, the three-time world champion and admirer of the Chief Executive donated R$ 501 thousand. The act is registered in the “Disclosure of Candidatures and Electoral Accounts” of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) website.

Another significant demonstration of support for Bolsonaro on the part of the businessman took place on September 7 of last year, when Piquet drove the presidential Rolls-Royce carrying Bolsonaro on board, during the celebration of Brazil’s Independence. Last week, the three-time world champion was next to the president in Rio de Janeiro when the reelection candidate spent more than an hour waving to motorcyclists and drivers who were passing along the Presidente Dutra highway.





In addition to Piquet, other donations made by third parties include businessman Gilson Lari Trennepohl, with a donation of R$ 350 thousand and Ronaldo Venceslau da Cunha, with R$ 60 thousand. The national leadership of the Liberal Party, by Valdemar Costa Neto, donated 10 million from the party fund, in other words, public resources. The state/district management transferred R$ 90 thousand.

In relation to total assets, Bolsonaro declared he had R$2,317,554.73. His deputy, retired general Walter Braga Netto, declared R$1,631,986.81 to the TSE.

Racism

At the end of June, the former driver was accused of racism and homophobia against seven-time English champion Lewis Hamilton in a 2021 video that circulated on social media and gained repercussion. He referred to Lewis as “little black” when commenting on an accident involving the Englishman and Max Verstappen during the Silverstone Grand Prix in England.

“The nigga put the car in and didn’t let it (Verstappen swerve). The nigga left the car because there was no way to pass two cars on that curve. He played dirty. *ta slutty”, criticized Piquet, in an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira.

After making Piquet’s speeches public, the former pilot apologized, stating that there was a mistake in the translation of the term and claiming that the word is used colloquially in Brazil.