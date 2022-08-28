Netflix Says TV Will End; for Globo, rival is not sustainable

“Streaming is working everywhere,” said Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix. “Everyone is joining in. It’s definitely the end of linear TV in the next five, ten years.” The statement was made last month at a conference held after the streaming giant’s earnings announcement. It was an answer to the question about Netflix’s better-than-expected Q2 subscriber numbers. While originally projected to lose more than two million users, the streaming service only recorded 970,000 cancellations in the three-month period.

“In the US, which is one of the most competitive markets in the world, we attracted more TV watch time than any other channel during 2021 and 2022, nearly equaling the combined total of the two most-watched broadcast networks,” Netflix said in a statement. letter sent to shareholders in July. “Our US TV view share hit an all-time high of 7.7% in June (vs. 6.6% in June 2021), demonstrating our ability to increase engagement share as we continue to improve our service “.

This week, streaming officially surpassed cable as the most popular method Americans consume television content, according to new data from Nielsen.

Streaming (for now) has not passed the TV

The growth was expected, as it has been going on for years, but the news is still a shock. Cable TV is gigantic in the United States, much bigger than broadcast TV.

Video streaming captured a total of 34.8% of US television views last month, ahead of cable’s 34.4%. The growth was 22.6% year on year. Open TV broadcasting hit a new record low, accounting for 21.6% of the volume, down almost 10% from around 23.8% in the previous year.

Brazil also recorded a decline. In just one year, after the end of the pandemic, the total number of connected TVs fell by 11%, as revealed by columnist Ricardo Feltrin in April.

The secret to streaming’s growth has been content. Netflix has managed to increase its viewership share in the United States thanks to 18 billion minutes of Stranger Things and a combined 11 billion minutes of Virgin River and The Umbrella Academy. The movies also helped, The Gray Man and The Sea Beast combined added another 5 billion minutes.

Netflix remains the main streaming platform, with 7.7% of the total share of TV consumption in July. YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ increased their share of watch time last month to 7.3%, 3% and 1.8% respectively, while HBO Max held steady at 1%. But HBO tends to grow with the success of the debut of The House of the Dragon.

“Model is not sustainable”, says Globo executive

Traditional TV, which includes both cable and broadcast TV consumption, still collectively represents the majority of TV viewing in the US. But if the trend continues, streaming should soon surpass open and cable TV in the country.

North America is the main TV market in the world. What happens there influences the whole world, including Brazil. But judging by comments from Globo executives, it’s too early for Netflix to claim victory or sentence TV to death.

“I don’t know how the consumption profile will behave in the future. Our industry changes at an ever-increasing speed”, said on Wednesday Raymundo Barros, director of strategy and technology at Globo, during a panel at SET Expo 2022, an event that brought together TV and streaming leaders in São Paulo. “In 2017, Netflix positioned itself as a major streaming platform, with a disruptive value proposition.

“What we’ve seen over the last five years was a model that seemed to be on a path of continuous growth. Netflix had a typical digital growth curve, but when it hit 200 million subscribers, it came to a halt.” Also according to the executive, “the exponential curve ceased to exist at the worst moment, which is in this scenario of inflation, growing interest rates and the content finance market itself reviewing strategies. And the players that came later are suffering the same impact”. The details of the meeting were reported by Mariana Toledo, from Tel Aviv.

The new streaming scenario described by Barros forced Netflix and other platforms to review their strategies. As it becomes increasingly difficult to attract new subscribers, platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max have been forced to roll out cheaper plans with advertising.

Losses and layoffs

Warner Bros. Discovery went even further. It said it will merge its HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms in the coming months and plans to launch a free, ad-supported version for its streaming platform in 2023. The novelty will join Pluto, Vix and a growing number of no-cost options.

That is, traditional TV, in addition to competing for people’s time and attention with streaming, will also compete for advertising money. An unsatisfactory scenario for both sides, since the investment of brands and the time available to the audience will not increase in proportion to the growth of competition.

“In the future, I see a combination of this consumption of pasta combined with individual consumption, in VOD, TVOD,” said Roberto Dias Lima Franco, director of institutional and regulatory affairs at SBT, at the SET event. “I agree that it is impossible to predict what will dominate the market – there are many models that present themselves in a disruptive, but not all are sustainable. New platforms are already in this movement, that is, changing their formulas and offering content in different ways. There are platforms that have raised a lot of money in recent years and disappeared from the market, or that are worth much less today. The market tends to settle when dream meets reality,” he declared.

In addition, the implementation of 5G should free up space on 4G, reducing one of the main barriers to streaming in countries like Brazil: the cost of internet access, which is still high for a large part of the population.

“It is difficult to predict what will happen from now on, but in the second half of 2022 we are witnessing a moment of readjustment in the industry”, said Barros at the event. “From now on, the process of commissioning new content will be more conservative and careful. We are moving to balance revenues from subscriptions and advertising. The industry is returning to what it once was,” said Barros.

After the crazy years of streaming, where billions were spent losing sight of content, companies now need to make a profit. In addition to companies cutting costs by canceling productions and firing, the natural consequence is that we have less content and more expensive subscriptions. Or, you’ll have to see more advertising to help pay the bill.

ESPN and DC Heroes for Sale?

Hearing from a Globo executive that the Netflix model, based on streaming, is not sustainable, seems contradictory after the Brazilian giant bet billions on Globoplay. But Globo is in a very different scenario from its international peers.

Warner Bros. Discovery is $53 billion in debt and says it will see its profits plummet next year. The forecast is to earn US$ 2 billion less. This explains the cancellation of 36 productions, in addition to several films disappearing from their platforms. The risk is that your debt is considered risky, causing the cost to skyrocket, making the business unfeasible. It is not surprising that there is even talk of selling DC and its heroes to help pay the bill at Warner. Some of the canceled productions from Warner and DC are already being negotiated to be produced in competitors of HBO Max.

Disney, which owes $50 billion, has been pressured by investors to “increase its efficiency”. In a letter released this week, Dan Loeb, who controls the Third Point investment fund and is a Disney shareholder, urges the Mickey Mouse owner to do something about its cost structure.

“Disney’s costs are among the highest in the industry and we believe Disney earns significantly less relative to its potential,” wrote Loeb. “We urge the company to embark on a cost-cutting program” to improve profit margins and sell “excess underperforming assets.” Of the nearly $82 billion in Disney revenue over the past 12 months (ending July 2), there was about $69 billion in related expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization. Cutting that $69 billion is Loeb’s goal.

In addition to cost cuts, Loeb suggests selling ESPN, buying the rest of Hulu and changing the company’s board members.

And how are Netflix and Globoplay?

Netflix, after losing subscribers and seeing more than 60% of its market value evaporate this year, also lost its position as the world’s largest in number of streaming subscribers. In the last quarter, Disney announced that it was the new leader (despite joining three platforms in the account). Be that as it may, Netflix is ​​still under pressure because it grows less, and unlike its competitors, it does not have other relevant sources of income such as TV, parks and resorts.

To make matters worse, despite the leadership in investments to create exclusive content for streaming (US$ 17 billion this year alone), Netflix has difficulty creating large franchises like Stranger Things.

Globo owes only $1 billion. The debt is small, has a long-term profile and is compatible with the cash flow projections of the company, which has almost US$ 3 billion in cash. And thanks to hard cost cuts and layoffs, he maintains a profitable TV business. In addition, it has local audience phenomena such as the BBB and its soap operas.

Globo wants to grow, but without doing anything crazy. This explains why the priority right now is not to feed the inflationary spiral of sports rights. For this reason, he gave up sports competitions and did not sign contracts that he considered expensive even when he was interested.

But whether TV or streaming is the future, or more likely, a mix of both, Globo will be able to choose where to go. The same cannot be said for many of its competitors. It would be ironic for Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, to predict the end of TV, and before TV ends, he sees his own company swallowed up by competitors or a big tech like Apple, Amazon or Google.