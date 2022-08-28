New Argentine film on Netflix mixes Hitchcock and Tarantino and will make you laugh, but also disturb you

The past can become a big problem when it insists on not passing on. We have to be aware of the changes that life imposes on us: friends of decades become strangers as soon as they meet again, living becomes an adventure completely out of control and, to crown the whole process, try to understand the reason for so much maladjustment leads to insanity, violence and crime. Not so much because of the desire to scandalize and much more because of having to say the things that usually get choked up, certain films are made without much idea of ​​how they will reach the end – and it is exactly at this point that the public enters, emitting quite frank opinions about certain productions considered to be geniuses.

Argentine cinema continues its upward trajectory, presenting films that categorically refuse the established. An exponent of the newest Argentine cinema, Nicolás Goldbart employs a somewhat worn but efficient argument in order to accentuate the idea of ​​complete irrationality behind the impressions of the central character of “The KEOP/S System” (2022), a disturbed and who is not satisfied with being a mere puppet in a dark show. Goldbart bets on delirium in order to pay homage, consciously or not, to the classics of the 1980s that immortalized the auspense, especially that niche unabashedly touched by violence. Works like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), by Wes Craven (1939-2015), leave their marks in details such as the photography of Lucio Bonelli and Diego Poleri, dominated by red, as if the characters never inhabited a parallel universe. in which the atmosphere was composed of that color. Gradually, the spectator manages to pierce the bubble and blend in with such a sui generis context, understanding, with some difficulty, what the cursed figures that evolve in a circle actually intend, leaving the plot a little heavy, even a little confused, but appropriating some elements and offering many others in terms of moving the film at an unusual pace, an eternal accelerate-and-brake that extends to the narrative itself until the end comes, at which point the director insinuates that the cycle begins again.

Fernando Blansky has a stressfully peaceful routine. Fernando, the screenwriter ostracized by Daniel Hendler, enjoys the cursed blessing of being able to spend a week wearing the same clothes, concatenating scattered ideas for a text that never comes to light. While his luck doesn’t change, Fernando takes his daughter to school, separates bills to be paid and follows the comments on the latest cinema news on Facebook, writing some insults, protected by a pseudonym, Sergio Israel, the comic breath defended by Alan Sabbagh, while he expects the goodwill of Oso, a character by Martín Garabal, to analyze his most recent texts. As the bear friend distances himself from him without bothering to think of an excuse, the protagonist sees his time, already too ample, extend even further. In one of these, after saying goodbye to his wife, Julieta — a criminally underused Violeta Urtizberea — he goes for a walk. That’s when the script by Goldbart and Germán Servidio introduces the event that justifies the two hours of a well-structured mystery, which launches him into a spiral of violence that stops him without warning.

The financial pyramid scheme that seduces the central character, to which the title refers, explains a lot of Fernando’s incommunicability, his maladjustment in the face of a world he doesn’t know well, his fundamental naivety about everything. Once he accepts to be part of the plan, considered a fraud in several countries, he agrees that all his steps are scanned to the millimeter and he assumes the beast he had always been, eager to leave the cage in which he is compelled to remain. Items such as a large poster of “Blow Up”, by Michelangelo Antonioni (1912-2007), arranged around the protagonist’s apartment reinforce this feeling of helplessness, only appeased in the passages in which Hendler and Sabbagh co-star, a very happy double taken by the sure direction of Goldbart.

Following a thread of its own, “The KEOP/S System” elaborates disturbing tropes on the concept of the need for merciless surveillance, of everyone at all times, a reality that no one escapes in the psychotic age in which we live. The message that the film sends, without wanting to be pedantic, but a bit nostalgic, is that life used to be much better.

Movie: The KEOP/S System

Direction: Nicolas Goldbart

Year: 2022

Genres: Action/Comedy/Mystery

Note: 8/10