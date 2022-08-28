Newborns should not share a bed with their parents, APP alert

The arrival of a new member in the family is always a moment of great joy, but also of concern. Especially for the mother who cannot stay away from the child for a long time, with the sleep and breastfeeding routine, sometimes the way is to let the baby sleep in bed with the parents. The problem is that this can be risky, according to experts.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (APP), letting a baby sleep in the same bed as adults increases the risk of sudden death. This term was placed in the APP guidelines with regard to newborn sleep. These standards were published in July, after six years of updating.

Letting the baby sleep in the same bed can be fatal

Sudden death has no clear apparent cause, without any illness that could justify it. It often occurs during sleep and is one of the leading causes of death in babies under 1 year of age, according to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

As shown by APP data, almost 3,500 newborns die due to some cause related to sleep. There may be some genetic predisposition to fatality or some environmental condition, such as sleeping on your stomach or side. Fact is that the problem occurs more in shared beds.

The ideal is to keep them in the same room on different beds.

While letting the baby sleep in the same bed is not recommended, ensuring the sleep in the same room is essential. This is what the APP states in its guidelines. Ideally, the surface should be flat and firm.

The child needs to sleep lying on his back, on his back and without any covers. It is not advised to use toys or decorative objects for cribs. These items can cause suffocation and suffocate the drinks during sleep. When in doubt, always consult your pediatrician about what to do at bedtime.