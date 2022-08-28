Newspaper cites the club’s blame for L. Paquetá’s imminent departure from Lyon

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Lucas Paquetá is ready to leave Lyon for West Ham, for 60 million euros. The figures are seen by the French as irrefutable. Therefore, everything indicates that the Brazilian should really change Ligue 1 to play in the Premier League. And the player’s change of air makes the newspaper sport, from Spain, blame PSG. For the vehicle, the Parisians prevent rivals from being able to hold on to their stars in the long term.

O sport points out that the great purchasing power of Paris Saint-Germain makes the team have no competition in France. In this way, the rivals of the Paris team are not able to invest to hold on to their stars, as they cannot offer satisfactory sports projects.

“PSG’s hegemony in France does not allow teams to offer ambitious sporting projects to great players,” the newspaper said.

“This is the reality of Ligue 1 clubs, which have a hard time retaining their best players in the face of PSG’s total hegemony in France. In the last ten years, the Parisian club has only missed two titles,” he pointed out.

In addition, the newspaper emphasizes that, in Ligue 1, opponents fight to reach, at most, the second position in the French tournament.

“This lack of competition is due to the fact that, as a general rule, the big clubs in the French league can aspire, at most, to second place. An insufficient sports project on many occasions to keep the great stars that stand out in the competition”, added the newspaper.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, Lyon and West Ham have reached an agreement for a record transfer. The French had then turned down the English’s first offer, but accepted the second.

Also, according to the publication, coach David Moyes is completely eager to have the 24-year-old Brazilian on his team.

It should be noted that West Ham is the bottom of the Premier League 2022/23 so far. The team lost all three games it played in the competition and did not score a goal.