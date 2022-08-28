Neymar figurine in the cup album is sold for more than 7 minimum wages

For a lot of people, one of the coolest parts of the cup is filling out sticker albums. In this sense, the Qatar World Cup album was recently released and there is a Neymar sticker which is being sold for more than 7 minimum wages. The copy has practically become a “Holy Grail” for collectors.

Neymar figurine sold on the internet for up to BRL 9,000

The figurine so coveted by collectors is being sold for up to R$ 9 thousand (equivalent to more than 7 minimum wages) on an internet site and is part of the Legends type, which has 80 figurines of 20 players like Messi, Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and others. So, would you pay for one?

The novelty is from the publisher Panini and is part of a category called Extras Figurines, which have four colors: bronze, burgundy, gold and silver, with gold being the most difficult to find and, therefore, the price so high. .

According to estimates, an extra burgundy figurine can be found every 190 packets; while the bronze one is found every 317 packets. Silver, in turn, is found every 950 packages; and the gold one, like Neymar’s, which is costing R$9,000 on the internet, is found every 1,900 packets.

The extra stickers are distributed randomly, inside the normal pack of five. The special packs of stickers that have these stickers will come with 6, that is, the 5 normal stickers to complete the album and the extra one. The packages are worth R$4.00 and you can buy them at newsstands.

Collectors highlight abusive value of the figurines

Among buyers looking for items to fill their World Cup albums, the idea of ​​having to spend thousands of reais on a single sticker sounds like “an abuse”. Many people complained about the prices of the stickers, especially on social media, reporting that they would not buy the copies, even though they were collectors.