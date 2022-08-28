Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid reach agreement on Lodi transfer

Almost everything is right for the transfer of Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest, recently promoted to the Premier League. As initially reported by the newspaper ‘Marca’ and confirmed by TNT Sportsthe English have reached an agreement in principle with Atlético de Madrid and are now negotiating the final negotiations with the Brazilian.

The expectation is that, if there are no unexpected complications in the next few hours, Lodi’s new contract will be signed by next Monday (29) for the transfer to take place.

Also according to the Spanish vehicle, the clubs agreed on a loan for the amount of 5 million euros (about R$ 25 million) with a purchase option at the end of the bond, which would be around 30 million euros (R$ 151 million). millions).

With the intention of strengthening its squad to compete in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has already made 16 signings for this season, having spent approximately 150 million euros (R$ 756 million) on the players.

Close to being another new athlete in the English squad, Lodi scored four goals and provided five assists in 42 games with Atleti last season. The Brazilian started in 19 games.