Nubank and Picpay; Which one does my money earn the most? Find out how it works

Salvador, Saturday, 27 August, by Efferson Oliveira — In this post we will show which digital wallet will yield more money: Nubank and PicPay. In this way, you will understand the advantages of each one. As well as its main features.



Income on PicPay Account

Currently, if you invest BRL 1,000 in your PicPay account, the CDI rate will be 102%. That is, you will have a return without income tax deductions of around R$ 1,134.13 in 12 months. That being said, it is very important that you research well before you decide to invest your money.

What is PicPay?

First, you should know that this is a Brazilian fintech created by people from Espírito Santo. The app is available for Android and iOS phones and works as a digital wallet. You can recharge your cell phone, pay in installments for purchases and services. In addition, you can pay water and electricity bills in installments.

Today the app has more than 20 million users in Brazil, according to Reuters. In addition, in 2021, fintech reached the mark of 60 million customers, in addition to debuting as a sponsor of Big Brother Brasil. However, it signed a partnership with the broadcaster SBT for a new version of Show do Milhão.

That said, today the company has over 1400 employees. In addition to being owned by J&F Investimentos with 61.97% of the shares, Mavericks Participações with a percentage of 20.27% and Banco Original with 17.76% of the shares. Therefore, the company founded in July 2012 currently has BRL 582,246,352.05 in assets with its headquarters in Vitória, Espírito Santo.

Income in Nubank account

Currently, if you invest R$1,000 in your Nubank account, the CDI rate will be 100%. Thus, its return will be around 13.75%. In other words, a profit of 1.07% per month. That is, you will have a return without income tax deductions of around R$ 1,136.50 in 12 months. That being said, it is very important that you research well before you decide to invest your money.

Nubank

In short, the company that took its first steps on Nasdaq last year, has been showing the financial market that its margin for growth is immense. Since, the bank achieved a considerable increase in its customer base, as well as in its net revenue. In other words, Nubank ended the second quarter of the year with more than 65 million customers. Since its customer base encompasses countries such as Mexico, Brazil, as well as Colombia. That is, a consistent increase in the last 12 months, thus representing 57% more. In this way, Nubank is the fifth largest financial company in absolute numbers of customers.

How to be a Nubank customer?

One of the largest banks in Latin America, as it has a free annual fee and discount when paying invoices in advance. Therefore, you can order your card through the Nubank website and application. Therefore, you can join these services without leaving the comfort of your home.