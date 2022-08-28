Nubank Ultraviolet is it worth it? Discover this type of Nubank card

Paulo Afonso, Friday, August 26, 2022 by Gabriele de Paula – The Nubank Ultraviolet card is the noblest category among the famous purple cards. Thus, it is already possible to notice that its brand belongs to Mastercard Black, which offers a series of advantages to all its customers.

Continues after advertising





However, it is important to point out that, like the other Black cards, there are some requirements to be met by customers who wish to purchase it. Want to know more about it? So keep reading this article until the end and check out all the information that we SuperPix diary we prepared for you.

Continues after advertising





Nubank Ultraviolet is it worth it?

Nubank Ultravioleta has several benefits for its users. However, the requirements are also a little different from conventional purple.

But is ultraviolet purple really worth it? For that, let’s now check its advantages and disadvantages.

Benefits

cashback. On credit card purchases, all customers will receive 1% cashback on the spot. In addition, if you wish to earn miles, you can earn 1 mile for every 3 cents of cashback earned;

On credit card purchases, all customers will receive 1% cashback on the spot. In addition, if you wish to earn miles, you can earn 1 mile for every 3 cents of cashback earned; VIP lounges at airports. In the VIP lounges, passengers can rest with more comfort and tranquility;

In the VIP lounges, passengers can rest with more comfort and tranquility; Travel insurance for spouses and children on tickets purchased by credit card.

for spouses and children on tickets purchased by credit card. Shopping. Nubank Ultravioleta also offers a duplicate guarantee for credit card purchases, at no additional cost. In addition, customers also have insurance against theft, theft or accidental damage for 90 days after purchase;

Nubank Ultravioleta also offers a duplicate guarantee for credit card purchases, at no additional cost. In addition, customers also have insurance against theft, theft or accidental damage for 90 days after purchase; insurance. Various insurances available to its customers: travel, luggage, car rental and travel health.

Disadvantages

VIP lounges. The lounges are, in fact, only free for the cardholder. Thus, if the holder wants to add another person to the airport lounge, he must pay an extra fee for each one;

The lounges are, in fact, only free for the cardholder. Thus, if the holder wants to add another person to the airport lounge, he must pay an extra fee for each one; Additional card. Nubank Ultravioleta does not offer the option of an additional card for this type of card;

Nubank Ultravioleta does not offer the option of an additional card for this type of card; Annuity. Unlike the conventional purple one, Ultravioleta charges an annual fee of R$49/month.

How to get a Nubank Ultraviolet?

The Ultraviolet card can be requested within the Nubank application. The bank did not define a minimum income for the acquisition of Ultravioleta. But still, it performs a credit analysis before making it available.

Anyone can apply for the purple one. Thus, you will receive your card if the analysis is approved.

Once approved, your Ultraviolet will cost an annual fee of R$49 per month. However, if you have a monthly expense of at least R$5,000, the annuity rate will be zero.

In addition, customers who have at least R$150,000 invested in Nubank or NuInvest will also be exempt from the annuity.

A curiosity about the physical card is that it is not made of plastic, but of metal. That way, customers will be able to feel the heaviest touch whenever they pick up their Nubank Ultraviolet card.