Nutritionist explains how simple habits help you lose weight

The internet is full of alternatives and formulas for those who want to lose weight. However, this information is not always beneficial, especially when it comes to restrictive diets and eating plans. In the end, lose weight It’s a different process for everyone. Therefore, it is important to individualize strategies to reduce the numbers on the scale.

“I assume that every woman has a biotype and that this is an important aspect to consider. An evaluation of the real possibilities and the results desired by the patient is necessary”, highlights the nutritionist doctor Cristiane Coelho, a member of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

Habits that help you lose weight

However, the specialist explains that there are habits that help you lose weight and that can be practiced by everyone, without distinction. one of them is the regular sleep. “Having a regular sleep helps in controlling food consumption, especially the most caloric, regulating the hunger hormone; ghrelin and satiety; leptin”, explains the doctor. In addition, regular sleep helps to control stress levels, as it decreases the concentration of cortisol in the body.

Advertisement Scroll to continue reading.

Another valuable tip given by the nutritionist is the meal planning. She claims that this attitude prepares the brain for action and helps us organize tasks. “Plan from the purchase of food to make your diet healthier, as well as time for exercise and medical appointments. Leave the planning in order, so your actions will also be healthy”, she points out.

In addition, participating in the meal preparation process is positive for adapting each ingredient in the recipe. “Putting knowledge and affection into practice during the meal process, in addition to being healthy, is part of the affective memory with the family”, adds the doctor.

Cristiane also highlights the importance of movement. According to her, the practice of exercises constantly helps in energy expenditure and contributes to weight loss. In addition, the brain releases endorphins during and after exercise, whether aerobic (walking, running or cycling) or anaerobic (muscle strengthening).

Advertisement Scroll to continue reading.

Finally, the doctor points out that the meditation It is also a great ally for those who want to lose weight. “Increased concentration helps to reorganize thoughts, contributing to better physical and emotional well-being”, he highlights. Massages can also cause this sensation. In this case, the muscular pathway releases oxytocin, a hormone that also affects physical and emotional well-being.