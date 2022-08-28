Only an unlikely turn of a thread takes the Brazilian away from Palmeiras – 08/27/2022

As leader of the Brazilian, Palmeiras faced the second placed in the table on four opportunities. In none of them did he allow his pursuer to get close: he drew with Atlético Mineiro (0-0, at Allianz, in the ninth round), won Corinthians (1-0, at Neo Quimica, in the 22nd) and drew with Flamengo ( 1 to 1, at Allianz, in the 23rd) and with Fluminense, at Maracanã, in the 24th.) The result is that, even if the red-black carioca beat Botafogo this Sunday, they will maintain a comfortable seven points advantage.

14 rounds to go, that’s for sure. But it is increasingly difficult to imagine that Abel Ferreira misses the last great title that he lacks around here. Only an unlikely “turn of the line” (a sharp drop in production due to physical and technical decline) can justify any hope from your closest opponents.

Yes, it is true that, due to the second consecutive dispute of the Interclub World Cup, the Portuguese coaching staff forced the preparation for the alviverde squad to arrive at the tip of the hooves in Abu Dhabi. And it is also known that it is very difficult to maintain the best form (both physical and technical) for a whole season.

Be that as it may, Abel and his peers have managed to keep the squad performing very well – see the classification in the Brazilian and the presence in the semifinals of Libertadores. Intelligent and competent as the Portuguese coach is, he must be carefully working on the training load and games of each of his players, so that they can arrive strong in the two competitions that he still disputes: the Brazilian and the Libertadores.

After the last three rounds, when they faced the strongest and closest rivals, Palmeiras didn’t let any of them get close. He only loses in the Brazilian for himself. He’s got a hand and a half in the cup. And I don’t believe I’m going to let it fall anymore.

Standing ovation

What a great bicycle kick by Ron!

Follow RMP on Twitter

Subscribe to the Ilan and Renato Channel on YouTube