Operation against businessmen almost prevented meeting between Moraes and Defense

Issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes last Tuesday, the 24th, the operation against a group of eight Bolsonarista businessmen almost spilled over into a meeting, previously scheduled for that same day, between Moraes and the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sergio Nogueira.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a search and seizure operation launched by the Federal Police seized items such as computers and tablets and determined the breach of confidentiality of businessmen who exchanged messages through an application, allegedly defending a coup in the face of the possibility that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) win the October elections.

The messages that provoked the decision of Alexandre de Moraes, revealed by the website metropoliseswere posted in a group of Whatsapp which includes exponents of Bolsonarism, such as Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, the contractor Meyer Nigri, founder of Tecnisa, the owner of the Coco Bambu group, Afrânio Barreira, the owner of the Barra World mall, José Koury, in addition to entrepreneurs such as Ivan Wrobel, from W3 Engenharia, Marco Aurélio Raymundo, from Mormaii stores, and José Isaac Peres, from Multiplan.

The action was received by allies of the president, who has already starred in several clashes with the Supreme Court minister and also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), as another attack by Moraes against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Amidst a scenario of conspiracies, the president was urged to react – and one of the ways would be determining the cancellation of Nogueira’s trip to the meeting with Moraes, scheduled to take place at the TSE headquarters.

The meeting aimed to discuss, once again, the integrity of electronic voting machines. The Ministry of Defense demands a series of measures related to the equipment, while the Electoral Court, which has never found any evidence of fraud, guarantees that the system is safe.

Allies of the president repeated that the outbreak of the operation hours before the meeting was a sign that Moraes is not trustworthy and that it would not be possible to establish any kind of agreement with the president of the TSE.

After listening to the advice, Bolsonaro decided that – this time – he would not react against Moraes or interfere in the meeting, which took place calmly and in an atmosphere of cordiality. There was, however, no definition as to whether or not Moraes will accept other proposals from the Armed Forces on electronic voting.

As reported in this edition of VEJA, the controversial operation authorized by Moraes reignited tensions between the government and the STF and also generated solidarity from a wing of the Brazilian business sector. Hours after the start of the operation, Bolsonaro had lunch with a team of businessmen from Grupo Esfera, in São Paulo. At the table, the action of Alexandre de Moraes was repressed by the owners of the money, generated demands for the president to turn his machine gun against the minister and was even compared with Operation Car Wash, which led to the chain of powerful businessmen. Brazilians.

The assessment was that the action leaves two direct side effects for the president: inhibiting potential donors from the employers from pouring resources into the reelection campaign and also constraining any requests for votes to Bolsonaro in groups or social networks. “It’s Lava Jato starting, and they just changed the name of Moro to that of Moraes. He’s going to search everyone’s phone, monitor everything, to finish off the businessmen,” said one of those present. The revolt reports were only interrupted when the creator of Esfera, João Camargo, asked for an act of redress and a round of applause for businessman José Isaac Peres, one of the targets of the action.

Used to reacting explosively in situations like this, Bolsonaro avoided further attacks. To the businessmen, he said that he would not get involved this time because he has faced this conflict since the beginning of the government, and suggested that the answer came from them.

In the assessment of the president’s allies, if in fact nothing is found against the targets of the operation, Moraes’ attack could represent a turning point for Bolsonaro and even help the campaign. This is because, if before the president was endorsed only by his most intemperate supporters in their criticism of the Supreme Minister, he has now at least been better understood by a row of wealthy people.

“Bolsonaro will bring businessmen together with them. They are people who donate to everyone, have relationships with PT members and other candidates, and who also become afraid,” said a minister, who preferred to see the glass half full with the operation.