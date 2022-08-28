Operators promise to pass on ICMS cut to consumers by November

Pressure from public authorities had an effect, and operators published press releases expressing their commitment to pass on the cut in the rate of the Tax on Trade in Goods and Services (ICMS) for the invoice of all consumers until November. More than that, they promised to give compensations or reimbursements for rebates not yet made.

THE Alive said that it began to adapt the collection systems in July, as soon as the States started to reduce the ICMS. According to the operator, 80% of customers will receive the discounts until September, and the completion of the process is scheduled for November. In addition, it promised compensation related to price reductions that have not occurred so far.

“Vivo reinforces that the reduction in the ICMS tax burden will be passed on to the consumer. The company sees that the reduction in the price on the invoice brings real benefits to the user and, therefore, has focused its efforts on this measure.”

THE TIM also gave a deadline until November to put the house in order and informed that the reduction in the bill of postpaid plans is being applied by billing cycles. The clients prepaid already had franchise increment in place of cash discount. Tele also promised to compensate for this delay.

“The reduction of the tax burden on telecommunications services is a measure of great importance for consumers and for the sector. At the same time, its execution imposes systemic and operational adaptations that TIM has been working on since the ICMS reduction was adopted by part of the States,” he said in a statement.

THE clear informed that the transfer has already started and will end between September and November and that it will grant retroactive discount referring to the period of adjustments in the systems. Reimbursement will be from September to November, depending on the invoice due cycle.

“Claro, striving for the pillar of transparency, reaffirms its commitment to fully pass on the benefit of the ICMS reduction to its customers. which is nearing completion”.

already the Hey said that he is fully passing on the ICMS reduction and explained that, coincidentally, the transfer took place in the same period of the application of the readjustment of the plans made annually according to the contract.

Authorities demand explanations for delay

Vivo, TIM, Claro, Oi and Sky were notified by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), by the National Consumer Secretariat (senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Sao Paulo Procon, who demanded clarification on how the tax cut will be passed on to consumers. Until the conclusion of this edition, the authorities had not yet received a response from the companies, and the deadline for the response was yesterday.

Anatel considers even a precautionary action to impose on telecoms the full transfer of the discount. The agency’s board and technical staff discussed the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.

What does the law say

Anatel endorsed the inclusion of telecommunications in the list of sectors benefited by Complementary Law 194/2022, which defined the ceiling from 17% to 18% for the ICMS of goods and services considered essential. The measure also covered energy, fuels, natural gas, communications and public transport and was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in June.

Anatel’s Competition Superintendence calculated that the change in legislation should translate into a discount of at least 11% if considered a rate of 25%.

