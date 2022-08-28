Otaviano Costa reveals what he felt with naked photos of his wife

Otaviano Costa recalls Flávia Alessandra’s sensual essay

Octaviano Costa he has already proven himself to be a great husband and to top it off, he has shown that he supports his wife in anything. So much so that when Flávia Alessandra posed nude for Playboy, he not only supported her, but also participated in the selection of the photos.

In a conversation during the OtaLab, he recalled what that moment was like. “Baby, I need to tell you something. I’m going to do ‘Playboy’. But I don’t just want you to support me, I want you to help me choose the photos.’ She took the beautiful photos, with the team she wanted, the photographer she wanted and took me there to choose. I thought it was beautiful, but I was embarrassed. But it’s because he only had genius. And there was a discomfort there with my presence”, said Otaviano Costa.

In addition, he revealed what it was like to choose the main photo. “There was a nice moment, which was to choose the outdoor photo, which would be on a double page. I was in doubt of two. One, Flavinha appeared topless and underwear, beautiful, and another in which she was lying on her back, with her ass ‘more like this’. And then the team was like, ‘No, because this one’s face is prettier here. Hair like this, neck roasted.’ And Flavia asked for my opinion. That’s when she said: ‘You’re looking at the face, I’m looking at the ass (laughs). That one is much better. The team joked, ‘You’re never leaving here again. Wonderful”, commented Otaviano Costa.

Flávia Alessandra landed for Playboy in 2006 and was successful with her edition. In the past, it was very common for celebrities to pose for the men’s magazine. Today you don’t have the same prestige as in the past, so much so that in 2020, the company ended the press editions and today it usually just does sensual rehearsals, without actually showing the intimate parts of the models.

