Outside the Pantanal, Trindade sets up a duel with Tiberio: “Backstage”

Outside the Pantanal, Trindade and Tibério star in a duel and the backstage is revealed

This past Thursday, the public said goodbye to one of the most remarkable characters in wetland. It turns out that Trinity abandoned Sister pregnant to free his wife and child from the shambles.

However, anyone who thinks they will no longer see the man, who has a pact with the cramulhão, is wrong in the final stretch of the soap opera and even behind the scenes of the remake.

In a farewell mood, Gabriel Sater received a tribute from Dira Paes on social networks. The interpreter of Filó shared the backstage of the soap opera where the interpreters of Trindade and Tibério starred in a duel.

In the video, Gabriel and Guito dueled the song Lá No Pé Da Serra, by Sérgio Reis, on the guitar. “Yesterday Cramulhão left in #Pantanal and today I bring you this violated behind the scenes of the dear and talented @gabrielsateroficial and @guitoshow. It was a pleasure to share the scene and affection here with you, Gabriel. It was a pleasure to hear from you and see you show your art. 💚”wrote the actress. See the video!

PUBLIC REGRETS TRINITY DEPARTURE

In the comments of the video posted by Dira Paes, netizens lamented the departure of Trindade from Pantanal and declared how the enigmatic character captivated the audience.

“A revelation of actors, these two, wonderful musicians. I would love to see them sing together!“, wrote one fan. “EVERYBODY WANTS THE TRINITY BACK 😭”, said another. “Does he not come back anymore?😢”asked a third. “How sad the Cramulhão left I was heartbroken”commented another. “Cramulhão back”asked for one more.