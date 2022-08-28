‘Overall, Brazilian cinema sucks’

Filmmaker Ian Maldonado, 28, is director of the documentary Lockdown — A History of Disinformation and Power. The work, available on the streaming Aurora Primeinvestigates the emergence of the coronavirus and denounces the attempts at social control orchestrated by international entities, cabinet technocrats and representatives of the old press.

The filmmaker did not imagine, however, that the documentary itself would become the target of the censors. More precisely, from YouTube. Even before the film was released, in September 2020, the platform took down its access link and accused the director of “spreading incorrect medical information”. However, the production was based only on official documents and scientific publications.

In an interview with WestMaldonado explained the objectives of Lockdown — A History of Disinformation and Power, criticized YouTube’s stance and analyzed the current situation of Brazilian cinema. The main excerpts follow.

– Why did you do it? Lockdown — A History of Disinformation and Power?

Often the documentary, as the Uruguayan director Patrício Guzmán once wrote, boils down to “filming the fire before the flames can be seen”. That’s what happened: I was so involved in the topic that, even before the official announcement of the pandemic by the World Health Organization [OMS], on March 11, 2020, I was already thinking about what was coming and started shooting. It turned out that everything was much worse than I even imagined, but I was glad I recorded it. The world population has already allowed an unimaginable accumulation of power in the hands of certain groups. Letting them dominate history would be the end of us—even if we don’t wield one-thousandth of the influence of these people.

— Before it was even released, the documentary was censored by YouTube. For what reason did this happen?

I actually did the Upload of the movie only as “unlisted” — that is, only people with the link could access it. The objective was to show and validate the information with the interviewees — both Brazilians and foreigners. It happens that, in a few hours, the link dropped and I still received a notification from YouTube. I imagined that this could have happened due to copyright complaints, as it contains some images from reports. But, to my surprise, the notification was for “spreading incorrect medical information”, with more than half of those interviewed being doctors. In addition to them, there is a research virologist who worked at the University of Hong Kong and at the WHO’s main reference laboratory for coronavirus studies. She dealt directly with Malik Peris and Leo Poon, WHO advisers on emerging diseases. Even if they were all just lion tamers, what danger could that pose? They should at least have been more sincere, saying: “It is forbidden to question”.

— How do you see the government’s performance in the face of the pandemic?

It depends. The choices made by the Ministers of Health were terrible – especially those of the first of them [Luiz Henrique Mandetta]. Law 13,979/2020 supported almost all totalitarian actions during the pandemic, but the government distributed money to those who could, made vaccines available to those who wanted them and mobilized the Armed Forces. But it is difficult to assess this in isolation, not least because the conduct of the pandemic was diluted between states and municipalities (after absurd decisions by some Supreme Court judges). The president did almost everything in his power to seek alternatives and publicize possible treatments and new approaches. He took a stand against lockdown from the beginning and warned that the measure would bring economic and psychological problems to the country and the population — and that is precisely what happened. For better or worse, it was the only world leader who had the courage to face the canon of transnational organizations and their official press, in addition to having created emergency aid and guaranteed the survival of many people, thanks to the skills of its minister of economy. [Paulo Guedes].

— How do you evaluate Brazilian cinema?

There’s a lot of good stuff, but overall it’s crap. And I’m not just talking about left-wing militancy, which is embedded in almost everything. There are a lot of people out there doing heaps of interviews, without respecting pauses, condemning even the necessary depth for certain themes, and calling it a documentary. This could be anything but cinema. There may even be goodwill, which I don’t doubt, but the main objective in this case is to make money – and that’s it. See, there are a lot of cool things, as I mentioned, that don’t have the proper value: the films of Amácio Mazzaropi and Zé do Caixão, for example. There are also All Nudity Will Be Punishedby Arnaldo Jabor — which is the only good adaptation of Nelson Rodrigues for the cinema, by the way —, A Goat Marked to Die and Master Buildingby Eduardo Coutinho — the first is about the murder of a member of the peasant league in Sapé and takes a much more left-wing view, but I don’t have to agree with the film for it to be good. God’s citythe first Elite squad, The Car of Compadecida — which, despite being still below the work of Ariano Suassuna, naturally fulfills the role of rescuing the origins of our Baroque tradition — and many others. Today, there are good things coming out. The two documentaries by Josias Teófilo, The Garden of Afflictions and Not everything falls apartare excellent.

‘And what about Hollywood, what’s your assessment?’

Today, Hollywood is dedicated to creating shows, not movies. Nowadays, when a film is not a mere show of lights and colors, it is because it was created only to echo the official political agenda of the world. There are still great movies being made, of course, but they are increasingly rare—perhaps because they need to devote more and more time to solving internal problems, which involve sexual perversion.

