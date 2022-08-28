Pantanal child actor makes an emotional promise to the mother of a friend killed in an accident

Gustavo Corasini, child actor from Pantanal, received a visit from the mother of his friend killed in a hit-and-run and made an emotional promise

Gustavo Corasini (12), who played Tadeu in the first phase of wetlandreceived a visit from the friend’s mother Eduardo Souza at the hospital where he is hospitalized after an accident. The actor made an emotional promise to Marcia Delfino after the death of a friend in a hit-and-run.

The encounter was reported by the boy’s mother, Fernanda Corasinion his social media. “He is recovering well, today he received a visit from Márcia, Eduardo’s mother. It was a very emotional meeting for both of them. He said that now he will be Vitor, Gustavo and Fernanda’s brother and that he will help take care of them”said.

And completed: “He said that we are going to make Eduardo’s dream come true, which was to give his mother a house. We talked about this a few days ago”.

Finally, she completed their conversation. “Marcia asked him to eat to get well and leave, and he promised he would eat, but unfortunately the nausea is still not letting him eat”.

“We are just waiting for the results of blood tests to come out and for him to be able to eat so we can go home. We will have psychological follow-up”assured Fernanda.

