Paquetá is not related by Lyon; West Ham announcement to come out in the next few hours

Lucas Paquetá, who was revealed by Flamengo, is close to agreeing to go to West Ham, from England.

Lucas Paquetá is close to signing with West Ham (Photo: Getty Images)
Completing 25 years this Saturday (27), the midfielder Lucas Paquetá is close to making its way to the West Ham, from England. He was not even listed by Lyon for the match against Reims, away from home, for the fourth round of the French Championship. The Brazilian traveled to London, where he will undergo medical examinations before the official announcement is made.

The negotiation is around 60 million euros (approximately R$ 306 million), and Lucas Paquetá will play for the third club in European football. In addition to Lyon, the former Flamengo had a short spell at Milan, between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The only team that has not yet scored in the Premier League, West Ham faces Aston Villa this Sunday (28), at Villa Park, at 10 am (Brasilia time). Recently, the Hammers hired left-back Emerson Palmieri, a Brazilian naturalized Italian, who was Paquetá’s teammate at Lyon.

See Lucas Paquetá’s numbers with the Lyon shirt

Paquetá played 80 matches for Lyon, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists. He was in the French team between 2020 and 2022, being a teammate of Brazilians such as Bruno Guimarães, Jean Lucas and Tetê.

