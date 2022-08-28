Patricia exposes singer’s arrest; Bonner invades Globo’s grid

Patrícia Poeta, William Bonner and Tiago Barnabé, Narcisa from the Eliana show, are featured on TV Foco

Keeping up with the news about the world of celebrities and behind-the-scenes television has always been something that has greatly pleased the public in Brazil. With that in mind, TV Foco decided to separate the most read news on our website on Friday, August 26th. Among the highlights Patrícia Poeta, William Bonner and Tiago Barnabé, Narcisa from the Eliana program.

Patrícia Poeta paralyzes the Meeting and confirms the arrest of a famous singer on Globo

in the edition of Datewhich aired on Wednesday, the 24th, on Globe, Patricia Poet interrupted the light mood that is common at the beginning of the program to reflect the singer’s arrest MC Kauan, arrested last Tuesday.

Manoel Soares and Patrícia were commenting on the topics highlighted in the word cloud and explained the situation when they saw the name of the funkeiro on the Globo screen. According to the journalist, the singer was denounced for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and could be sentenced to 4 years in prison.

“We have here the name of MC Kauan, since yesterday the arrest of the singer on suspicion of drug trafficking has been reverberating. It was in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. We will see the moment when he arrives at the police station and claims innocence”, began Poeta, while images of the artist being taken away by the police were shown on Globo. “Another innocent being arrested”, declared Mc Kauan in the video shown by the Meeting. “Then he manifested himself, pronounced himself. These images were taken by TV Tribuna, an affiliate of TV Globo. Justice accepted a request from the Public Ministry to sentence Mc Kauan to 4 years and two months in prison in a closed regime”, she said. Fátima Bernardes publishes rare photo of her son and leaves Brazil shocked by the boy’s beauty Arthur Aguiar’s wife, Maíra Cardi, opens the doors of a luxurious mansion with a giant pool and green area; Photos Lívia Andrade is seen in a rare appearance with her boyfriend and shows her legs with a slit dress Bonner and Renata leave the JN studio and interrupt Globo’s programming with an announcement to Brazil

During a break from the latest edition of the Good morning Brazil, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos surprised viewers by appearing in the middle of the program with an announcement about the National Journal this Thursday the 25th. The two anchors emerged outside the traditional JN studio to publicize a new series of reports for Globo’s main newscast. Bonner and Renata anticipated that the subject of the special production will be the Brazilian constitution and how the set of laws has impacted the lives of Brazilians in recent years. “Equality, for men and women”, Bonner began, citing the rights guaranteed by the constitution. “Religious freedom, freedom of expression, for you and for us”, continued Renata. “Unemployment insurance, maternity leave, 13th for retirees. How was the achievement of all this?”, asked the editor-in-chief of Jornal Nacional. Subsequently, the two journalists emerged with the constitution in hand and Globo showed excerpts from several Brazilians with the book. “A special series with 23 episodes will show how in this book, the Brazilian constitution guaranteed the rights and freedoms you have today. Starting next Monday, in the Jornal Nacional”, completed Renata Vasconcellos. It is estimated that the series of reports was made by the titleholder of Jornal Nacional itself. and that this is one of the projects that kept journalists away from the bench in some editions of JN last month. Tiago Barnabé, Narcisa from the Eliana program, confirms who he is married to and leaves Brazil shocked The prestigious comedian Tiago Barnabasbecame known as the fun daffodil of the Eliana Program, on SBT. Every Sunday he embodies the perky character alongside the most famous blonde of the weekends. For those who never related, Tiago Barnabas does an imitation of millions of the socialite Narcissa Tamborindeguy, only with those even more over-the-top comedy touches that make the real Narcissa proud to have the impersonation aired on TV for years.Tiago Barnabas, at the age of 37, began his career on television as an extra in the soap opera “O Clone” (2001). Many do not know, but he has been married to Adriane Domingues since 2018, and from this relationship they had a son, named Enrico. THE daffodil from Programa Eliana confirms her marriage – which was exposed on TV at the time – assumes heterosexuality, proving that the character could be incarnated normally at work. It is very common for comedians to dress up as women and play female characters.