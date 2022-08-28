Paulinha TREATMENT | online kitties

You can help via Pix using the key: [email protected] copy link Key copied!

February 2022. Ana Paula Teixeira Mendes, 34 years old, mother of a beautiful 6-year-old boy, wife, daughter and sister… discovered an advanced stage breast cancer, started treatment by SUS in Curitiba PR, it took 4 months of treatment and exams… at that time there was a lot of lack of empathy for the doctors who were ahead of her case, because they started the treatment that was not adequate, not to mention that the SUS did not offer what she really needs to have the chance of CURE , one of the doctors who was in charge of her case requested a surgery to remove the breast with incorrect codes, went on vacation and simply left not only her, but the whole family without any return and help.

From there, we decided to look for doctors who work with the health plan that she joined in mid-April, as every plan has its shortcomings, we were only able to start performing exams and consultations with specialists in July, and that’s when we discovered the total disregard for her situation. in the treatment via SUS, because she needs chemotherapy with double blockade, which is currently not provided by the SUS, we found ourselves in a totally vulnerable situation and once again depending on the lack of the health plan… where it denied total and any help before of the period provided by law.

Ana Paula needs to start treatment immediately so that the high chances of cure are achieved, because due to the previous neglect by the doctors, the cancer advanced more quickly, since she was 3 months without any treatment waiting for the surgery, the same one that was wrongly requested and the doctor simply disappeared on vacation.

Therefore, we need to raise the amount needed initially for two chemotherapies, and yes, this amount would be for the cost of procedures for only two chemotherapies, with the estimated value of each one being R$ 97 thousand reais, apart from the value of the catheter and other things necessary for the chemo sessions… as her case is advanced, the value is very high and we cannot get it without help.

According to the doctor. Priscila Morosini breast cancer specialist (@drapriscilamorosini) she will need 6 sessions before performing the surgical procedure, 4 of these we hope to get from November with the release of the plan and after surgery around 17 sessions.

That’s why I sincerely ask for the participation of all those who are able and feel in their hearts to help, because any help is of total importance.

I would like to thank you very much, and my prayers for God to bless you all and especially our dear Ana Paula.