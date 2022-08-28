Pezzolano’s assistant says when to celebrate access

Credit: Publicity/Flickr Official Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro got another victory at home by thrashing Náutico 4-0 on Friday, at Independência, for the Brasileirão Série B. And, with that, it took another step to reach the return to Série A next season.

With 57 points, absolute leader and with practically a 100% chance of going up, the Minas Gerais team could already afford to see itself already guaranteed in the elite of Brazilian football in 2023. But the technical commission of Raposa maintains the speech of ‘feet on the ground’ on the matter.

A speech often used by Paulo Pezzolano and also repeated by assistant Martín Varini, who commanded the team with the suspension of the holder against Timbu. When talking about the proximity of access to Cruzeiro, the interim declared that he will only celebrate the vacancy when he is mathematically sure of the confirmation of the vacancy.

“What Paulo says is what everyone here thinks. Of course, we are all here committed to Cruzeiro’s access, but as long as it is not mathematically closed, we will not celebrate anything”, said Varini, who reiterated that the team’s focus is on achieving results to have more tranquility to be able to fulfill the team’s mission.

🦊🎙 “Today we are very close to our main objective!” THE #MixedZone with our athletes is available on YouTube: ➡️ https://t.co/SFlGULTinj 🎥 @ marcoferraz85 / Cruise pic.twitter.com/O1bEY7B6C9 — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) August 27, 2022

“We are very focused, game by game, to take advantage of the second and fifth. There is no reason to keep thinking about next year if we want to do the best possible this year”, added the assistant.

Raposa has an advantage of 13 points over the vice-leader of the competition, Bahia, and 19 points over the fifth-placed team, Londrina, at this moment in the Series B.