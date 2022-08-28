PF delegate dies accidentally during operation against illegal deforestation in indigenous land in Mato Grosso | National Journal

Federal Police agents from Cuiabá made a convoy to Várzea Grande International Airport to say goodbye to their co-worker. From there, the body of delegate Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho was transferred to Brasília, where his family lives.

O delegate was in yet another stage of the operation to combat mining and illegal deforestation in the Aripuanã indigenous land, in northwest Mato Grosso, which began in March of this year. According to the PF, he was killed by accident.

According to the first information from the Federal Police, during an approach to a truck driver, in an area where loggers operate, the driver did not stop and advanced the truck towards the police, who shot. One of the shots ricocheted – that is, hit somewhere, came back and hit the deputy.

On the 11th of last month, the delegate and his team went through a similar situation. A logger was arrested in Aripuanã, accused of attempted murder after being ordered to stop. He accelerated the truck he was driving towards the cops.

In March, in the same operation, the Federal Police arrested a Funai employee and a chief of the Cinta Larga ethnic group, suspected of receive money from loggers and miners to unleash illegal activities in the region.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres lamented the death of delegate Roberto Moreira on social media. He said that it is with immense sadness that he received the news of the passing and offered solidarity to family and friends.

MT delegate killed in operation had already experienced similar confrontation and in the same region

Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho was 35 years old and had worked for the Federal Police in Mato Grosso for two years. He was head of the Environment Department and had a strong presence against environmental crimes.

“The Federal Police lost a great professional. Outstanding, courageous and very idealistic. Very committed to the fight against crime, especially against environmental crimes. He will be greatly missed by colleagues and the institution”, laments Sergio Sadao Mori, PF superintendent. -MT.