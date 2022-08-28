PF delegate dies with gunshot during operation against illegal logging







Delegate died during operation against illegal logging in MT Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

A Federal Police delegate died after being shot, in the early hours of Saturday, 27, during an operation against illegal logging, in Aripuanã, Mato Grosso. Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, 35, was hit by a bullet fired at a vehicle, which returned in his direction.

According to the newspaper The globe, the delegate was with his team approaching the trucks that were passing by, when one of the vehicles failed to stop the order and tried to run over the police officers. Then the agents fired and one of the bullets hit the truck and bounced back.

Also according to the report, Silva Filho had been working for less than 2 years in Mato Grosso, with the mission of fighting environmental crimes. He was from Brasília, and was head of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes Against the Environment and Historical Heritage (DELEMAPH-MT).

In recent months, several operations have been launched against illegal mining and logging without authorization in the state, including on indigenous lands.

On his Twitter, Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres mourned the death of the delegate and offered condolences to the victim’s family. “It is with immense regret that I received the news of the death of the Federal Police Delegate, Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, shot during an operation in Mato Grosso/MT. My condolences to family and friends. Great loss for us.”

In a note to Globo, the Federal Police also expressed regret over the death of Silva Filho. “The Directorate-General of the Federal Police expresses its deep regret at the death of Federal Police Delegate Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, Head of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes Against the Environment and Historical Heritage of the Federal Police Superintendence in Mato Grosso, which took place this Friday (26/8) in the municipality of Aripuanã/MT”.