PF delegate killed in MT is honored by colleagues

PF (Federal Police) agents paid tribute to delegate Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, who was killed early this morning during an operation against illegal logging in the indigenous land of Aripuanã, in Mato Grosso.

Roberto Filho was in charge of Operation Omnipresent when he was hit in the head by a shot fired by the police themselves as they tried to prevent the escape of a truck driver who wanted to run over the agents.

The delegate’s body was sent by plane from Aripuanã to Cuiabá, where it arrived in the late afternoon at Marechal Airport. Rondon. Colleagues from the PF made a convoy to the place for his arrival.

At around 5:30 pm (local time), a tribute took place in the hangar for about an hour with the presence of PF agents and chiefs. The farewell ceremony was marked by commotion and applause from the police, who covered the coffin with a flag of the institution.

“Lately we weren’t sparing praise, we were saying ‘you really are different'”, said the superintendent of the PF of Mato Grosso, Sérgio Sadao Mori, when praising the delegate during the ceremony.

“ANDI’m glad we had the opportunity to tell him that. Surely he goes away knowing he has been recognized,” he added.

After the tribute, Roberto Filho’s body went to Brasília. The wake for the family will take place tomorrow afternoon at Campo da Esperança cemetery, in Asa Sul.

Minister mourns death of PF delegate

Roberto Filho and the PF team were inspecting trucks in the region of the Aripuanã indigenous land when a driver refused to stop, in breach of a police order, and tried to run them over. The officers fired, but one of the bullets ricocheted and hit the deputy in the head.

To UOLthe PF press office confirmed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest and other safety equipment necessary for the approach.

The Mato Grosso PF said that the truck driver managed to escape the inspection site, but was identified after seeking medical attention to treat a foot injury.

The man was questioned by the Civil Police and must answer for attempted murder, among other crimes, for throwing the truck towards the PF team.

Born in Brasília, Roberto Filho has been head of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes Against the Environment and Historic Heritage of Mato Grosso since December 2020. Before taking office, he participated in several environmental operations in the state.

According to the PF press office, Roberto Filho was responsible for numerous actions that resulted in arrests in flagrante delicto, seizure of illegal wood and destruction of vehicles and equipment used in criminal practices. He was described as a very active agent.

In a note, the PF expressed regret over the death of the delegate. In the text, the agency stressed that the PF superintendence in Mato Grosso is closely monitoring the investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Only after the expertise will it be possible to identify the author of the shooting, informed the PF advisory.

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in Mato Grosso also spoke about the death of the delegate, highlighting his professionalism and seriousness in combating environmental crimes in the state.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, regretted the case on social media, saying that he received the news with “immense regret”.

It is with great regret that I received the news of the death of the Federal Police Delegate, Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, shot during an operation in Mato Grosso/MT. My condolences to family and friends. Great loss for our #FEDERAL POLICE pic.twitter.com/hPxaG6ltyg — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) August 27, 2022

