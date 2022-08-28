PGR proposes reconciliation between Bahian singer and president’s son

The Deputy Attorney General’s Office suggested a reconciliation hearing between a singer from Bahia and a son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The singer filed a criminal complaint against Bolsonaro’s son, who is an acting federal deputy, accusing him of defamation on account of a video posted on his social networks.

Old footage from her concert was edited and shared as if the Bahian woman was calling Jesus gay. “Gay, very gay, very fag, very fag, yes.”

According to information released by columnist Mônica Bergamo, of the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the edited video was first shared by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), son of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Although it was later deleted, the artist’s advice photographed and filmed the parliamentarian’s message, which said: “Careful! Strong scenes. Side effects of Lei Rouanet’s abstinence. How far the contaminated person gets. God, have mercy on them, they don’t know what they’re talking about.” The video began to be shared by Bolsonarista followers on Twitter. In August, Daniela Mercury filed a criminal complaint.

Check out the distorted video below.

This is Daniela Mercury, people fighting Bolsonaro! Rouanet law suckers! Attacking Jesus and the family is the motto of these artists! pic.twitter.com/PdcrxzI9Dp — Miriam Pitão 🐍 (@MiriamPitao) April 9, 2022

Deputy PGR, Lindôra Araújo requested that, before the meeting, the STF notify the parliamentarian so that he can pronounce himself within 15 days. She stated in an order that “non-observance of this provision may give rise to the nullity of the process” and believes that the competence to judge the case lies with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Also according to the deputy prosecutor, the alleged crime was committed in the exercise of the position of deputy, which is why Eduardo Bolsonaro would have the right to parliamentary immunity.