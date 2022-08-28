PicPay credit card allows Pix: here’s how to do it

In addition to the numerous benefits offered by PicPay, the digital wallet now allows you to make Pix with a credit card. In this mode, the amount is automatically debited from the card statement.

The novelty is available to all users who have a card registered and validated in the application for Android and iPhone (iOS).

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

In this way, follow the step-by-step below to make Pix with a credit card on PicPay:

Open the app and go to “Pix” option; Under “Transfer or pay”, click on “Pix Key”; Select a key type and enter data. Then tap “Next”; In the lower left corner, select “Balance”; Uncheck the “Use Wallet balance when paying” key and choose which credit card will be used; Click “Pay” to complete the payment.

Contrary to what many think, it is not necessary to have a PicPay card to make a Pix. The operation can be done with the card of any financial institution, as long as it is properly validated in the app.

However, it is necessary to be careful, as the platform does not allow using Pix with a credit card for transfers between accounts of the same CPF. For example, if you intend to use your PicPay account card to make a Pix, it will not be possible to transfer the money to another institution with your CPF.

On the other hand, PicPay allows you to pay Pix in installments. In this way, on the screen where you inform the Pix value, there is the option “Install in 1x”, being possible to split the operation in up to 12 times.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that PicPay charges a fee of 4.99% of the total Pix amount when paid by credit card. For Pix in installments, the rate is 3.99% per installment.

