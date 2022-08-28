Pilot receives criticism from passenger when boarding flight with political sticker on suitcase

Photo: aeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia





The polarized political environment in various parts of the world generates actions and reactions, often provocative (or that can be seen as provocation). In a recent case, the behavior of a pilot of the American airline Southwest Airlines was questioned on social media after being caught boarding a flight with a flashy sticker in his suitcase.

The piece, which was glued to the front of the pilot’s suitcase, read: “I used to be liberal. So I left home and got a job.”. Feeling uncomfortable, passenger Theresa Lenz took a picture and posted it on Twitter, resulting in a huge backlash.

Along with the image, she said: “Southwest Airlines, is this really the kind of junk you allow your pilots to have in their work bags? As a liberal woman (with a job, thank you) who travels with her company, often with my children (who can read already), this is directly offensive.”.





At the time of writing, Lenz’s post already had 18,100 likes and over 3,600 shares. The many comments, also present in the publication, confirm the wide polarization between liberals and conservatives in the political environment of the United States.

THEupdate: On Saturday (27), two days after posting, the author of the tweet deleted or hidden her account, but the images of her post were saved, as shown in this post.

.@SouthwestAir is this really the type of garbage you allow your pilots to have on their work bags? As a liberal woman (with a job, thanks very much) who flies your airline often with my kids (who are of reading age), this is downright offensive. pic.twitter.com/H8ODcXoSit — Theresa (@theresalenz) August 25, 2022



