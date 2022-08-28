PIS/Pasep: Brazilians ‘forget’ R$ 24.6 billion in funds; see who can withdraw values

Released since August 2019, the withdrawal from the accounts of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is forgotten by many workers. According to a balance sheet released by Caixa Econômica Federal, around 10.6 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn R$ 24.6 billion.

Those who worked with a formal contract in the private sector between 1971 and October 4, 1988 are entitled to the withdrawal. Interested parties can look for Caixa branches or make the withdrawal by digital means.

Until 2020, Caixa managed only PIS quotas, intended for workers in the private sector. Banco do Brasil (BB) managed the Pasep fund, intended for public servants, military personnel and state employees. Provisional Measure 946, edited in 2020, extinguished the PIS/Pasep fund and transferred all resources to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), unifying all withdrawals at Caixa Econômica Federal.

According to Caixa, since the transfer of quotas to the FGTS until July 31 of this year, the bank paid R$ 493 million to 340,000 former workers. In the event of the beneficiary’s death, the dependents and heirs are entitled to the resources.

how to withdraw

The withdrawal can be requested in the FGTS application, which allows the transfer to a current account or authorization for withdrawal in cash. When opening the application, the worker must click on the message “You have available cashout”. Then you must choose the message “Request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep” and, finally, the form of withdrawal: credit in account or in person.

After these steps, the worker must check the data and choose the option “Confirm Withdrawal”. If you have chosen to credit the account, the transfer will be made to any bank account indicated by the worker, at no cost.

The cash withdrawal varies according to the amount to which the beneficiary is entitled. The balance can be consulted on the FGTS application. Withdrawals of up to BRL 3,000 can be made at lottery outlets, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals, using the Citizen card with a password. Above R$ 3 thousand, only in Caixa branches, upon presentation of an official document with photo.

heirs and dependents

The law facilitates the withdrawal by heirs, who will have simplified access to resources. They will only have to present a declaration of consensus between the parties and the declaration that there are no other known heirs, in addition to documents such as a death certificate, certificate or declaration of dependents, inventories or court permits that prove the information.

In the case of a deceased worker, the dependent or heir can open the FGTS application on their behalf and choose the option my withdrawals. Then click on the fields Other withdrawal situations and PIS/Pasep – Death of the worker. The application will inform the required documents. If you have the paperwork in hand, just confirm the order.

Other services

The application offers other services, such as consultation of the extract and registration update of the worker. If the shareholder fits into any FGTS withdrawal hypothesis and has money from the Pis/Pasep fund, the balance of this account is released together with the Guarantee Fund.

According to Law 13,932, of 2019, the fund’s resources will be available to all shareholders. Unlike previous withdrawals, made in 2016, 2017 and 2018, there is no age limit for withdrawing money.

In case of doubt, the worker can access the FGTS application or call 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-104-0104 (other regions).

