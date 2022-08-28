Player arrested on suspicion of killing ex-girlfriend | Sport



Since January, Alessandra felt threatened by Giovanni, says victim’s sister – Reproduction / La Repubblica

Bologna- Italian player Giovanni Padovani was arrested in the act for beating his ex-girlfriend, Alessandra Matteuzi, 56, to death. The case took place in the city of Bologna, in northern Italy. Giovanni was a defender for Sancataldense, a team in the D Girone series, Italy’s fourth division. He was released from the club the day before the crime.

According to the local newspaper “La Repubblica”, the police reported that the athlete murdered the woman with a hammer, after being reported by her for stalking in July this year.

Last Tuesday night, the 23rd, Giovanni waited for Alessandra to get home and surprised her. She was hammered to death. The victim’s sister Stefania was on the phone with her at the time of the murder. “I heard her scream ‘help Giovanni, please don’t!'” she declared. According to her, her sister always called her when she got home, precisely because she was afraid of the aggressor. “It made her calmer, even if it was useless. But it only served to make me hear Sandra’s death live,” she commented.

The police were called by neighbors who heard the screams, and when they arrived, Giovanni was still there, hammer in hand. “I’m not angry with you, I understand you, I can’t wait for the police to arrive, I want to end it all”, the player would have said to whoever prevented him from trying to escape.

To carry out the crime, Padovani suddenly left training in Sicily and went to Bologna on Saturday, the 20th. On Monday, the 22nd, he was removed from the team. The crime happened the next day.

According to Stefani, the former couple had known each other for a year. “But since January it has become a nightmare. He was convinced she was cheating on him,” she said. The reason for the breakup between the two would be some episodes of violence that have already occurred. She had never been physically assaulted, however, on several occasions he had broken plates and glasses in anger. In the complaint made on July 29 by the woman, the prosecutor even opened a case, but restrictive measures were never adopted against the man.

In Alessandra’s latest publication on social media, several followers commented lamenting the woman’s death. “RIP”, says most comments, term used in English “Rest in Peace”, which means “Rest in peace”.

“I join the pain of those who have this woman as a friend, relative, sister. I didn’t know this beautiful soul, but this news upsets me like everyone else, atrocious and unfair deaths by disgusting men. 77 femicides since the beginning of the year. A massacre of women victims of sexist madness. A prayer for you and lots of light. Many blessings. Justice. Pity on this murderer”, says an internet user.

Prosecutor Domenico Ambrosino ordered the autopsy and soon, Padovani will be summoned for a hearing.