Poet exposes singer’s arrest; Record reveals complaint against Belo

“The owner of this house, who is not the one we talked about yesterday, about the R$ 500 thousand debt”, began the columnist for Record, clarifying that the accusation would be due to a new debt of the singer and the model. “This debt exceeds R$ 1 million. In this house they also owe rent, IPTU, consumption bills and it is a mansion very similar to the one in the neighborhood of Moema“, testified the journalist.

Subsequently, Record showed a statement from the owner of the residence: “It starts that they rent the house in the name of an orange. You rent the house thinking it’s for one and when you go to see they’re the ones inside. They destroyed my house, they destroyed everything. Broken window, broken glass, doors, baseboards, all eaten by the dogs, because there were no dogs in the house and there were ten. I had a huge loss. They pay 6 months in advance at first to impress and then they stop paying“, said the owner of the residence.

Patrícia Poeta paralyzes the Meeting and confirms the arrest of a famous singer on Globo

in the edition of Datewhich aired on Wednesday, the 24th, on Globe, Patricia Poet interrupted the light mood that is common at the beginning of the program to reflect the singer’s arrest MC Kauan, arrested last Tuesday.

Manoel Soares and Patrícia were commenting on the topics highlighted in the word cloud and explained the situation when they saw the funk singer’s name on Globo’s big screen. According to the journalist, the singer was denounced for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and could be sentenced to 4 years in prison.