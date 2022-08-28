Poet exposes singer’s arrest; Record reveals complaint against Belo

Roberto Carlos, Patrícia Poeta and Belo are featured on TV Foco
Keeping up with the news about the world of celebrities and behind the scenes of television has always been something that has drawn a lot of attention from the public in Brazil. Thinking about it, TV Foco decided to separate the news that were most read on Saturday, August 27, especially for you. Among the highlights, Roberto Carlos, Belo and Patrícia Poeta.
Roberto Carlos shocks by posting rare photo of the wedding with the ex who has passed away
Last night, Thursday (25), Roberto Carlos surprised everyone by showing a moment with Maria Ritahis ex-wife, on social media.
On her official Instagram profile, the singer shared a very rare photo with his beloved on the day of Your marriagewhere they were both completely happy and delighted.
In the caption, Roberto Carlos just wrote: “#TBT of the wedding with Maria Rita”.
The singer’s publication earned many likes and several comments from fans who talked about the great love that Roberto Carlos had for Maria Rita and of course, praised the girl’s beauty.
Record reveals complaint against Belo and Gracyanne: “They destroyed my house”
During the last edition of Hora da Venenosa, which aired this Friday, 26, on RecordReinaldo Gottino and Fabiola Reipert echoed a new controversy involving the couple Beautiful and Gracyane Barbosa. A woman, who presents herself as the owner of a mansion rented by the famous reported to Balanço Geral that the two “destroyed” the house and exposed a new million-dollar debt.
Interviewed by Fabiola Reipert, Marcia presents herself as the owner of a house in Jardim Paulista, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. She told Record that Belo and Gracyane owe her about R$ 1 million and also exposed a somewhat peculiar mania of the two.
“The owner of this house, who is not the one we talked about yesterday, about the R$ 500 thousand debt”, began the columnist for Record, clarifying that the accusation would be due to a new debt of the singer and the model. “This debt exceeds R$ 1 million. In this house they also owe rent, IPTU, consumption bills and it is a mansion very similar to the one in the neighborhood of Moema“, testified the journalist.
Subsequently, Record showed a statement from the owner of the residence: “It starts that they rent the house in the name of an orange. You rent the house thinking it’s for one and when you go to see they’re the ones inside. They destroyed my house, they destroyed everything. Broken window, broken glass, doors, baseboards, all eaten by the dogs, because there were no dogs in the house and there were ten. I had a huge loss. They pay 6 months in advance at first to impress and then they stop paying“, said the owner of the residence.
Patrícia Poeta paralyzes the Meeting and confirms the arrest of a famous singer on Globo
in the edition of Datewhich aired on Wednesday, the 24th, on Globe, Patricia Poet interrupted the light mood that is common at the beginning of the program to reflect the singer’s arrest MC Kauan, arrested last Tuesday.
Manoel Soares and Patrícia were commenting on the topics highlighted in the word cloud and explained the situation when they saw the funk singer’s name on Globo’s big screen. According to the journalist, the singer was denounced for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and could be sentenced to 4 years in prison.
“We have here the name of MC Kauan, since yesterday the arrest of the singer on suspicion of drug trafficking has been reverberating. It was in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. We will see the moment when he arrives at the police station and claims innocence”, began Poeta, while images of the artist being taken away by the police were shown on Globo.
“Another innocent being arrested”, declared Mc Kauan in the video shown by the Meeting. “Then he manifested himself, pronounced himself. These images were taken by TV Tribuna, an affiliate of TV Globo. Justice accepted a request from the Public Ministry to sentence Mc Kauan to 4 years and two months in prison in a closed regime”, she said.
