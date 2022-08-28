Pogba’s brother says he will make ‘explosive revelations’ about Juventus and Mbappé midfielder | international football

Mathias Pogba, Paul Pogba’s older brother, said on his social media that he will make “explosive revelations” about the Juventus player and also about Kylian Mbappé (watch below) . The relationship between the two brothers was never good according to the European press.

– If I am making this video today, it is because I believe that the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans and even more the French national team, Juventus, my brother’s colleagues and sponsors deserve to know certain things to know if he (Paul Pogba) deserves the public’s admiration, respect and love. If he deserves his place in the French national team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to play for Juventus and if he is a reliable person – said Mathias, a 32-year-old striker who played last season for Belfort, in the French fourth division.

– What I’m going to say is of interest to many people. I will also say many important things about Kylian Mbappé, today’s football star, and there will be evidence and testimonies to back up my words. All this will be explosive and will create a lot of noise. Everything will be released in time. Stay tuned and see you soon – said Mathias, when reading a letter in French, Spanish, Italian and English, also addressed to Rafaela Pimenta, who said she was a lawyer, friend, confidant of her brother and linked to Mino Raiola, Pogba’s former businessman who died this year.

The law firm representing Paul Pogba, 29, issued a statement on Mathias’ statements and revealed the former Manchester United player has been the target of extortion attempts.

“Mathias Pogba’s recent statements are not a surprise and come in the wake of extortion attempts and threats. The facts were reported a month ago to the Italian and French police and there will be no further comments on the investigation that is underway,” the note reads.

After leaving United for Juventus in the current market window, Pogba is recovering from a serious knee injury that could even exclude him from the World Cup in Qatar in November.