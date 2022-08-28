Poliana Rocha warns Leonardo before the show: “Behave”

Poliana Rocha warns Leonardo before the singer goes to the show: “Behave”; Understand

Singer’s wife Leonardo, Poliana Rocha is quite active on social networks and does not insist on using filters to show her relationship with the sertanejo.

This weekend was no different. The muse shared a farewell moment, when her husband left for another show.

Filming the famous film, Poliana Rocha made sure to leave a warning for Leonardo before he left. “Go with God, behave yourself, judgment, don’t drink too much, okay? Mom is here waiting for you full of love”she said.

To captivate, Poliana completed the words in the stories, where she filmed Leonardo’s departure. “Some word must get into his head… I believe”said the famous.

Leonardo’s wife details gambiarra she had to do and surprises fans

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, detailed moments of her personal life and commented to fans that she doesn’t have a fancy life.

The muse showed that she needed to make a very common gambiarra in the Brazilian people, she passed the famous masking tape on the television control to make it work again.

Putting a boomerang in the instagram story, Poliana Rocha wrote: “Guys… Here at home, we don’t have a profile of chic people”.

Even during the day, she chose to share her horoscope with her audience: “Your week can be special next to the loved one, if you are single, you will remain stranded. The naughtiness can prevail in this period. Finances are still low, but don’t worry, the most urgent tickets will be paid. It’s diet time.”