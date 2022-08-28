Pouso Alegre wins ASA again and wins unprecedented access to Series C

photo: Chiarini Jr / RomaComunicao e Marketing Pouso Alegre beat ASA-AL 1-0 at Manduzo

Pouso Alegre is classified as Series C of the 2023 Brazilian Championship. With the support of almost 15 thousand fans, the team from Sul de Minas beat ASA 1-0, on Saturday afternoon (27/8), at the Manduzo stadium, in the return game of the quarterfinals of Serie D. With the result, Pouso advanced to the semifinals and won the unprecedented access.

The Minas Gerais team could have lost even by one goal, as they had won the first leg 2-0, in Arapiraca, in the interior of Alagoas, last week, but ended up not giving their opponent any chances.

Drago went to the climbing field with Edson; Nando, Victor, Thuram and Foguinho; Gledson, Roldan and Paraba; Marcos Nunes, Iago and Ingro. J the ASA started with Renan Rinaldi; Michel, Brumati, Cristian and Alysson Dutra; Thallyson, Jorginho, Colina and Anderson Feijo; Didira and Ermnio.

THE GAME

The only goal of the game was scored by midfielder Paraba, in the 35th minute of the first half. At the origin of the play, the center forward Ingro disputed the ball with the defenders of the Alagoas team, took the lead and crossed in the area. Attentive in the bid, Neto Paraba deflected to the back of the goal: 1 to 0.

Needing to reverse the negative scenario, ASA took control of the ball, but was unable to translate the volume into goals. The team led by coach Jota Guerreiro even had good opportunities at the end of the initial stage, but stopped at goalkeeper Edson.

The game’s tone was also repeated in the second half. However, Dragon knew how to manage the advantage on the scoreboard and keep his goal without being leaked until the end.

The result crowned the good campaign of Paulo Roberto’s team, which in 17 games in charge of Pouso Alegre had nine victories, seven draws and only one defeat. The performance at Manduzo was also surprising: 10 unbeaten matches (seven wins and three draws).

Serie D semifinals

Now, Pouso awaits the winner of Amazonas and Portuguesa-RJ to meet their opponent in the semifinal of Serie D. The two teams will face each other this Sunday (28/8), at 4pm, at the Carlos Zamith stadium, in Manaus. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw.