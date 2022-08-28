Power Couple Brasil’s main barracker closes with A Fazenda 14

She’s back! After Power Couple Brasil and Famosas em Apuros, Deborah Albuquerque got her dreamed-up contract to participate in A Fazenda. The influencer and fitness muse closed a deal with Record TV last Friday (19/8) and will be among the 22 pawns of the reality show.

Known as a bartender for having discussed with more than eight participants in a single season, Deborah was the runner-up of Power Couple Brasil 5 alongside her husband, Bruno Salomão, and since then she was much in demand by internet users in an edition of A Fazenda. It is worth remembering that after losing to Mari Matarazzo and Matheus Yurley in the reality show for couples, the redhead even attacked the station’s production and said that Adriane Galisteu would be partial and had her favorites in the game.

She will launch YouTube channel

“Let’s talk to Galisteu, with everyone and let’s do justice. There will be a program [Hora do Faro] and if they call me I will speak. Come on [nas redes sociais do] Power Couple, to say that the final was marmalade”, she said in an Instagram live hours after the final of the program.

The redhead called Renata Dominguez ungrateful, put Nina Cachoeira as the “queen of cardboard”, said that Mirela Janis “doesn’t stink or smell” for her, and even put Fernanda Medrado as poor, angry and envious.

Well, Deborah doesn’t have the tongue, what remains to be seen is whether, alongside Deolane Bezerra, Natália Deodato and other controversial names, the influencer will be so bold. We hope so, of course!

