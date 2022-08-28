Pregnant with twins, Isabella Scherer asks for prayers after false alarm | celebrities



Isabella SchererReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Isabella Scherer is on the final stretch of her first pregnancy. Waiting for the twins Mel and Bento, the ‘MasterChef Brasil’ champion used social networks this Saturday to ask for prayers for an unusual reason. “We could say a prayer to break the bag, right?”, suggested the actress in a post on Twitter.

This Friday, the daughter of former swimmer Xuxa ended up in the hospital after experiencing strong contractions, but revealed that it was just a false alarm. Since then, netizens have shown the expectation for the birth of babies that are the result of the artist’s relationship with model Rodrigo Calazans. “Young Brazilians are waiting for three things: the World Cup, Lula elected and the birth of Isa Scherer’s twins”, joked a follower.

On Instagram, Isabella Scherer commented on the false alarm. “Not even born and already deceiving me,” she wrote. In Stories, she detailed the situation to her followers. “I had several contractions at night. Then, in the morning, I had new contractions, more painful. I came to the hospital to do the exams and it stopped. It was a scare”, she said.

