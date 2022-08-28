price drops for the second week in a row

Twelve days after the reduction of 4.8% of the price of gasoline at refineries of Petrobras, the fuel dropped again in the week of August 21 to 27 in comparison with the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The average price dropped 2.7% to R$5.25 a liter.

The highest price found by the ANP was BRL 7.00 a literin the city of Tefé (AM), and the lowest of R$ 4.19, in Castro (PR) — city ​​that this month received the 2022 edition of Agroleite.

Diesel also continues to decline in the domestic market, according to a nationwide survey by the ANP. The drop in the last week was 1.7%with an average price of R$ 7.01 per liter.

In relation to diesel, the highest value was found at BRL 8.98in Barra Mansa (RJ), and the lowest at R$ 5.99 a liter, in Florianópolis (SC).

Gasoline remains expensive in Brazil

Compared to the international market, gasoline is 7% more expensive in Brazil, according to Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom)which may be reduced by R$ 0.22 per liter.

According to the entity, the domestic price of diesel is 5% below the gulf of mexico, used as a parameter by importers. Thus, Abicom understands that it should have a rise of R$ 0.26 per liter to achieve parity with international prices.

The price difference in relation to the diesel foreign market is higher in the Port of Aratu, in Bahia, where the fuel is being sold at a lower price. 10% smaller than in the Gulf.

In the case of gasoline, the Port of Suape, in Pernambuco, is the one with the greatest discrepancy in relation to the international market, with the price 10% above than that practiced in the Gulf of Mexico, indicating a favorable window for imports.