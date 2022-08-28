Project authorizes change of air ticket ownership

A bill under discussion in the Senate amends the Brazilian Aeronautical Code (Law 7,565, of 1986) to allow a purchaser of airfare can transfer ownership of the ticket until 72 hours before the travel date. Presented by Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR), PL 2.175/2022 does not yet have a designated rapporteur.

The proposal also determines that the personal information registered in the company’s system at the time of purchase of the ticket must be changed to include the personal data of the passenger.

In the text, the senator highlights the need to create legislation that addresses the specific cancellation policies of each airline, because, despite the promise of total or partial reimbursement of the ticket, most cases result in losses for the passenger, who loses the money spent on the ticket purchase.

Differences in rules

Such policies are based on Resolution 138/2010 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), which prohibits the transfer of air tickets as it is considered personal and non-transferable.

Mecias emphasizes that Anac’s resolution is an administrative act, an infralegal rule, which cannot prevail over the Consumer Protection Code (Law 8078 of 1990).

For the senator, the security reasons alleged by Anac and the airlines to prohibit the change of the passenger’s name can be resolved during check-in and boarding at the airport.

“I think that the proposal to change the ticket exchange rule is possible for airlines to implement without affecting flight safety standards. The fact is that, today, only airlines win, harming the necessary balance that must exist in the consumer relationship to avoid abuse. This is certainly one of the reasons why airlines are among the champions of complaints in Procon for frequently disrespecting consumer rights”, says the parliamentarian.

