PSG sells one more name of outgoing ferry and is left with only four names to get rid of in the market

The team announced this Saturday (27) the departure of midfielder Ander Herrera to Athletic Bilbao

O PSG ‘got rid’ of yet another name from its cast. This Saturday (27th), the club announced the departure of Ander Herrerawho signed on loan with the Athletic Bilbao with purchase option.

The Spanish midfielder had two more years on his contract with the French club and was one of the names he was leaning against. With Christophe Galtier, he didn’t take the field for the season.

The athlete was one of the 9 names who have already left the club in the current transfer windoweither by loan or by negotiation outright.

Herrera was part of a previous list put together by the PSG board of marketable names as part of the reformulation designed to start this season since the arrival of Portuguese Luís Campos as a strong man in football.

In the current roster, four names are still part of the ‘negotiables’: Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi. Of these, the Argentine midfielder is the one who seems closest to leaving the team until the end of the window.

Herrera returns to Bilbao after eight years. In his passage, the midfielder achieved the prominence that raised him to the Manchester Unitedwhere he stayed for five seasons before moving to France at zero cost.