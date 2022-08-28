Puskas? Hall of Fame? Rony reacts to the suggestion of award for a goal at Palmeiras: “Honor” | palm trees

Verdão’s number 10 opened the scoring in the confrontation for the 24th round of the Brasileirão and said that it would be an “honor and privilege” if he competed for the Puskás award, which Fifa gives to the most beautiful goal of the year, or even ends up with his feet immortalized in the Maracanã Walk of Fame.

– This would be nice, right? It is already an honor to score a beautiful goal at Maracanã, if it happens (the award) it would be an honor and privilege, but things happen as they have to be – he said.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Rony was marked by the search for a bicycle goal and hit the first in Verdão’s 5-0 victory over Cerro Porteño, for Libertadores.

See Ron’s bicycle kick from multiple angles

After that, he went five games without scoring and curiously ended the fast with another bicycle goal, this time for the Brasileirão.

– Things happen when it has to happen. I’m happy, of course, for the opportunity to score again, the last goal had been on a bicycle. I’m happy for myself, for my teammates. To score a goal at Maracanã is a great honor, it was a beautiful goal – he said.

– My biggest supporter was my son. I dedicated it to him. And without my companions, I wouldn’t be able to do it. So I dedicate it to them, too.

1 of 2 Fluminense x Palmeiras goal by Ron — Photo: André Durão Fluminense vs Palmeiras goal by Ron — Photo: André Durão

With the bicycle, Rony was once again one of Palmeiras’ top scorers in the season with 19 goals, tied with Raphael Veiga.

Leader of the Brazilian with an advantage that can be at least seven points at the end of the round, shirt 10 understands that not having lost any of the three direct confrontations with Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense showed the team’s efficiency.

– We had a free week to work, we wanted to win, but it didn’t come. The team was efficient, knew how to withstand the pressure. It is a winning, united and competitive team. And with each game, with each competition we play, we become even more competitive – he replied.

– We know that the Fluminense team likes to keep the ball a lot. And when you can’t apply pressure, you’re hostage to your opponent. We stopped scoring like in the first half and were afraid to take the goal. In football, you are often afraid to leave so as not to take the goal. And it’s a learning experience not to make the mistake like it was today. In the training time, the teacher will pass this on to improve.

Best moments: Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras for the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧